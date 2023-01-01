Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Arugula salad in Dallas

Dallas restaurants
Dallas restaurants that serve arugula salad

Dea - 7709 Inwood Rd

7709 Inwood Rd, Dallas

TakeoutDelivery
Arugula Salad$14.00
grana padano, artichokes, asparagus, Meyer lemon vinaigrette
HG SPLY CO - Lower Greenville - 2008 Greenville Ave

2008 Greenville Ave, Dallas

TakeoutDelivery
SMALL ARUGULA SALAD$6.00
arugula, grape tomatoes, cucumbers, golden balsamic vinaigrette
BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Blu's Barbeque

17630 Preston Rd, Dallas

Avg 4.2 (1450 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
SM Arugula Salad$7.00
Arugula, red onion, artichokes, parmesan cheese, Greek dressing, olive oil
Loro Dallas

1812 North Haskell AVE, Dallas

TakeoutFast Pay
TG Arugula and Melon Salad$11.75
