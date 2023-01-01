Arugula salad in Dallas
Dallas restaurants that serve arugula salad
Dea - 7709 Inwood Rd
7709 Inwood Rd, Dallas
|Arugula Salad
|$14.00
grana padano, artichokes, asparagus, Meyer lemon vinaigrette
HG SPLY CO - Lower Greenville - 2008 Greenville Ave
2008 Greenville Ave, Dallas
|SMALL ARUGULA SALAD
|$6.00
arugula, grape tomatoes, cucumbers, golden balsamic vinaigrette
BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS
Blu's Barbeque
17630 Preston Rd, Dallas
|SM Arugula Salad
|$7.00
Arugula, red onion, artichokes, parmesan cheese, Greek dressing, olive oil