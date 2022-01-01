Ice cream sandwiches in Dallas
Dallas restaurants that serve ice cream sandwiches
More about Village Burger Bar
Village Burger Bar
3699 McKinney Ave, Dallas
|Ice Cream Cookie Sandwich
|$3.50
More about Street's Fine Chicken
SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Street's Fine Chicken
3857 Cedar Springs Rd, Dallas
|Joy Macaron Ice Cream Sandwich
|$9.00
Choose your flavor in the comments. We always have vanilla bean, and cookies and cream as well as seasonal offerings.
More about Street's Fine Chicken
SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Street's Fine Chicken
5211 Forest Lane, #108, Dallas
|Joy Macaron Ice Cream Sandwich - GF
|$9.00
Choose your flavor in the comments. We always have vanilla bean, cereal milk and cookies and cream as well as seasonal offerings.