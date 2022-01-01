Clams in Dallas
Dallas restaurants that serve clams
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Dock Local Uptown
3839 McKinney Ave, Dallas
|New England Clam Chowder
New England clam chowder, bacon, chives served with house chips.
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Rex's Seafood and Market
6713 W. Northwest Highway, Dallas
|Frozen New England Clam Chowder (Quart)
|$14.99
Tasty Tails
4950 Belt Line Rd Suite 190A, DALLAS
|Boiled Clams (lb)
Little neck clams flown in from the east coast and cooked with our Tasty Tails' blend of Cajun spices, fresh fruits, and vegetables topped off with our delicious Who Dat sauce (choose your spice level)!