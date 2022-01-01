Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Gorditas in Dallas

Dallas restaurants
Dallas restaurants that serve gorditas

El Taxqueño Taqueria

207 W. Suffolk Ave., Dallas

Gordita$3.99
One (1) Gordita; filled with refried beans, choice meat, lettuce, tomatoes, queso fresco, & crema. Avocado optional.
Gorditas$6.99
Order of two (2); filled with refried beans, choice meat, lettuce, tomatoes, queso fresco, & crema. Avocado optional.
More about El Taxqueño Taqueria
Cesar's Tacos #1 - 2919 W Davis St

2919 W Davis St, Dallas

Gordita Frita - Chicharron/Pork Rinds$3.49
Gordita - Fajita/Marinated Fajita$3.49
Gorditas - Bistek/Beef Steak$3.49
More about Cesar's Tacos #1 - 2919 W Davis St
The Reserve by Taqueria Taxco - Dallas

900 S. Harwood St., Dallas

Gorditas$9.00
choice of meat, beans, lettuce, sour cream, diced tomatoes, mozzarella cheese
More about The Reserve by Taqueria Taxco - Dallas

