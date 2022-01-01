Gorditas in Dallas
Dallas restaurants that serve gorditas
More about El Taxqueño Taqueria
El Taxqueño Taqueria
207 W. Suffolk Ave., Dallas
|Gordita
|$3.99
One (1) Gordita; filled with refried beans, choice meat, lettuce, tomatoes, queso fresco, & crema. Avocado optional.
|Gorditas
|$6.99
Order of two (2); filled with refried beans, choice meat, lettuce, tomatoes, queso fresco, & crema. Avocado optional.
More about Cesar's Tacos #1 - 2919 W Davis St
Cesar's Tacos #1 - 2919 W Davis St
2919 W Davis St, Dallas
|Gordita Frita - Chicharron/Pork Rinds
|$3.49
|Gordita - Fajita/Marinated Fajita
|$3.49
|Gorditas - Bistek/Beef Steak
|$3.49