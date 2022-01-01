Pies in Dallas

Mama's Daughters' Diner image

 

Mama's Daughters' Diner

2014 Irving Blvd., Dallas

Avg 4.4 (1168 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Whole Chocolate Pie$17.50
More about Mama's Daughters' Diner
14" Cheese Pie image

PIZZA

Vector Brewing

9850 Walnut Hill Ln #405, Dallas

Avg 4 (74 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
14" Cheese Pie$11.00
Start here to customize your own pizza. Or keep it just cheese!
14" Pepperoni Pie$14.00
House Tomato Sauce, Vector Cheese Blend, Pepperoni
More about Vector Brewing
Main pic

 

Mayer's Garden

2422 N Henderson Ave., Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Frito Pie$11.00
Chili cheese Fritos, Alamo Chili, crema, longhorn cheddar, onion, pickled jalapenos
More about Mayer's Garden
Apple Crumble Pie - 9" image

CUPCAKES • CAKES

SusieCakes

6100 Luther Lane, Dallas

Avg 4.5 (1010 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Apple Crumble Pie - 9"$34.95
AVAILABLE 11/3 - 12/24 ONLY -- Apples baked in a flaky crust and featuring our signature crumble topping.
More about SusieCakes
Frito Pie image

 

Thunderbird Station

3400 Commerce St, Dallas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Frito Pie$10.00
Welcome to the Pile High Club. There’s no resisting this roadside attraction for the record books, constructed with layers of love, house made Chili with Black Angus Beef and loads of condiments.
More about Thunderbird Station
Village Baking Company image

 

Village Baking Company

4529 Travis St, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Pumpkin Pie$32.00
Chocolate Bourbon Pecan Pie$32.00
More about Village Baking Company
Banner pic

 

Tasty Tails

4950 Belt Line Rd Suite 190A, DALLAS

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crawfish Pie$4.99
A classic New Orleans favorite from Natchitoches, LA! A delicate and flaky pastry filled with Cajun rice, spices, and crawfish.
Meat Pie$4.99
Natchitoches meat pies is a classic New Orleans favorite! A delicate and flaky pastry filled with Cajun rice, spices, and ground meat.
More about Tasty Tails

