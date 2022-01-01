Pies in Dallas
Dallas restaurants that serve pies
More about Mama's Daughters' Diner
Mama's Daughters' Diner
2014 Irving Blvd., Dallas
|Whole Chocolate Pie
|$17.50
More about Vector Brewing
PIZZA
Vector Brewing
9850 Walnut Hill Ln #405, Dallas
|14" Cheese Pie
|$11.00
Start here to customize your own pizza. Or keep it just cheese!
|14" Pepperoni Pie
|$14.00
House Tomato Sauce, Vector Cheese Blend, Pepperoni
More about Mayer's Garden
Mayer's Garden
2422 N Henderson Ave., Dallas
|Frito Pie
|$11.00
Chili cheese Fritos, Alamo Chili, crema, longhorn cheddar, onion, pickled jalapenos
More about SusieCakes
CUPCAKES • CAKES
SusieCakes
6100 Luther Lane, Dallas
|Apple Crumble Pie - 9"
|$34.95
AVAILABLE 11/3 - 12/24 ONLY -- Apples baked in a flaky crust and featuring our signature crumble topping.
More about Thunderbird Station
Thunderbird Station
3400 Commerce St, Dallas
|Frito Pie
|$10.00
Welcome to the Pile High Club. There’s no resisting this roadside attraction for the record books, constructed with layers of love, house made Chili with Black Angus Beef and loads of condiments.
More about Village Baking Company
Village Baking Company
4529 Travis St, Dallas
|Pumpkin Pie
|$32.00
|Chocolate Bourbon Pecan Pie
|$32.00
More about Tasty Tails
Tasty Tails
4950 Belt Line Rd Suite 190A, DALLAS
|Crawfish Pie
|$4.99
A classic New Orleans favorite from Natchitoches, LA! A delicate and flaky pastry filled with Cajun rice, spices, and crawfish.
|Meat Pie
|$4.99
Natchitoches meat pies is a classic New Orleans favorite! A delicate and flaky pastry filled with Cajun rice, spices, and ground meat.