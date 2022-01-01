Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Snapper in Dallas

Dallas restaurants
Toast

Dallas restaurants that serve snapper

Item pic

 

Asian Mint | Inwood Village

5450 W Lovers Ln. Suite 222, Dallas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crispy Red Snapper$29.95
House made sweet chili sauce, bok choy, broccoli, white onion, scallion, red bell pepper, garlic.
More about Asian Mint | Inwood Village
Imoto Restaurant image

SUSHI

Imoto Restaurant

2400 Victory Park Lane, Dallas

Avg 4.6 (1025 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Tai - Japanese Snapper
More about Imoto Restaurant
Rex's Seafood and Market image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Rex's Seafood and Market

6713 W. Northwest Highway, Dallas

Avg 4.9 (2274 reviews)
Takeout
Red Snapper$30.00
More about Rex's Seafood and Market
Item pic

SUSHI • NOODLES

Asian Mint | Oak Lawn

4246 Oak Lawn Ave, Dallas

Avg 4.6 (3482 reviews)
Takeout
Crispy Red Snapper$29.95
House made sweet chili sauce, bok choy, broccoli, white onion, scallion, red bell pepper, garlic.
More about Asian Mint | Oak Lawn
Item pic

 

Asian Mint | Forest Lane

11617 N. Central Expwy, Suite 135, Dallas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crispy Red Snapper$29.95
House made sweet chili sauce, bok choy, broccoli, white onion, scallion, red bell pepper, garlic.
More about Asian Mint | Forest Lane
Hibiki Sushi image

SUSHI

Hibiki Sushi

2651 Commerce St Ste 120, Dallas

Avg 4.6 (732 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Japanese Snapper Sashimi (R)$10.00
Japanese Snapper Sushi (R)$8.00
More about Hibiki Sushi
Tricky Fish image

 

Tricky Fish

7859 Walnut Hill Ln., Ste 170, Dallas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Red Snapper$26.00
Blackened or grilled. Choose your preparation/sides on next page.
More about Tricky Fish
Restaurant banner

 

Sushi Zushi - West Village

3636 McKinney Ave St. 150, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
RED SNAPPER$6.00
More about Sushi Zushi - West Village

