Snapper in Dallas
Dallas restaurants that serve snapper
Asian Mint | Inwood Village
5450 W Lovers Ln. Suite 222, Dallas
|Crispy Red Snapper
|$29.95
House made sweet chili sauce, bok choy, broccoli, white onion, scallion, red bell pepper, garlic.
SUSHI
Imoto Restaurant
2400 Victory Park Lane, Dallas
|Tai - Japanese Snapper
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Rex's Seafood and Market
6713 W. Northwest Highway, Dallas
|Red Snapper
|$30.00
SUSHI • NOODLES
Asian Mint | Oak Lawn
4246 Oak Lawn Ave, Dallas
|Crispy Red Snapper
|$29.95
House made sweet chili sauce, bok choy, broccoli, white onion, scallion, red bell pepper, garlic.
Asian Mint | Forest Lane
11617 N. Central Expwy, Suite 135, Dallas
|Crispy Red Snapper
|$29.95
House made sweet chili sauce, bok choy, broccoli, white onion, scallion, red bell pepper, garlic.
SUSHI
Hibiki Sushi
2651 Commerce St Ste 120, Dallas
|Japanese Snapper Sashimi (R)
|$10.00
|Japanese Snapper Sushi (R)
|$8.00
Tricky Fish
7859 Walnut Hill Ln., Ste 170, Dallas
|Red Snapper
|$26.00
Blackened or grilled. Choose your preparation/sides on next page.