Flautas in Dallas
Dallas restaurants that serve flautas
El Taxqueño Taqueria
207 W. Suffolk Ave., Dallas
|Chicken Flautas
|$7.99
Four (4) Chicken flautas; topped with lettuce, tomatoes, queso fresco, & crema. Served with a side of rice and refried beans.
El Bolero - Design District
1201 Oak Lawn, Dallas
|Flautas de Pollo
|$13.00
chipotle-tomato chicken, cotija cheese, salsa habanero, crema
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
La Calle Doce
1925 Skillman St., Dallas
|CHICKEN FLAUTAS
|$12.95
|TUES SPECIAL CK FLAUTAS
|$11.95
BURRITOS • TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Matt's Rancho Martinez
1904 Skillman Street, Dallas
|Flautas
|$14.95
Five flautas filled w/ beef, chicken or bean & cheese, grilled to perfection, on a bed of spicy tomatillo or mild ranchero sauce, cheese, sour cream, chile con queso. Served w/ guacamole salad or beans & rice.
Taco Joint - Lake Highlands
9850 Walnut Hill Ste 437, Dallas
|Tuesday - Taco Joe's Chicken Flauta Plate
|$9.99
Three chicken flautas topped with lettuce and tomatoes, drizzled with spicy avocado sauce, and served with a side of queso, rice and refried beans.
Taco Joint - Preston Center
6112 Luther Lane, Dallas
|Tuesday - Taco Joe's Chicken Flauta Plate
|$9.99
Three chicken flautas topped with lettuce and tomatoes, drizzled with spicy avocado sauce, and served with a side of queso, rice and refried beans.
Fernando's Midway
4347 W. Northwest Hwy #100, Dallas
|Flauta Dinner
|$14.50
Two crisp rolled corn tortillas filled with chicken and served with Mexican rice and beans
|Ninos Flauta
|$7.00
One crisp rolled corn tortilla filled with chicken and served with Mexican rice and beans
Taco Joint - Inwood
12300 Inwood Road Suite 104, Dallas
|Tuesday - Taco Joe's Chicken Flauta Plate
|$9.99
Three chicken flautas topped with lettuce and tomatoes, drizzled with spicy avocado sauce, and served with a side of queso, rice and refried beans.
Taco Joint - Lakewood
6434 E. Mockingbird Lane Ste 101, Dallas
|Tuesday - Taco Joe's Chicken Flauta Plate
|$9.99
Three chicken flautas topped with lettuce and tomatoes, drizzled with spicy avocado sauce, and served with a side of queso, rice and refried beans.
Taco Joint - Peak Street
911 N. Peak Street, Dallas
|Tuesday - Taco Joe's Chicken Flauta Plate
|$9.99
Three chicken flautas topped with lettuce and tomatoes, drizzled with spicy avocado sauce, and served with a side of queso, rice and refried beans.
TACOS
***NUNOS TACOS***
8024 Spring Valley Rd, Dallas
|FLAUTA PLATE
|$12.00
3 hand rolled to order corn tortilla taquitos filled with your favorite protein topped with morita and jalapeno sauces, sour cream sauce, lettuce, pico de gallo, and guacamole. Served with Mexican rice and black refried beans.
note: to avoid soggy flautas, sauces will be separate for carry out orders.