Flautas in Dallas

Dallas restaurants
Dallas restaurants that serve flautas

Item pic

 

El Taxqueño Taqueria

207 W. Suffolk Ave., Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Flautas$7.99
Four (4) Chicken flautas; topped with lettuce, tomatoes, queso fresco, & crema. Served with a side of rice and refried beans.
More about El Taxqueño Taqueria
El Bolero - Design District image

 

El Bolero - Design District

1201 Oak Lawn, Dallas

Avg 4.3 (859 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Flautas de Pollo$13.00
chipotle-tomato chicken, cotija cheese, salsa habanero, crema
More about El Bolero - Design District
La Calle Doce image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

La Calle Doce

1925 Skillman St., Dallas

Avg 4.2 (823 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
CHICKEN FLAUTAS$12.95
TUES SPECIAL CK FLAUTAS$11.95
More about La Calle Doce
Item pic

BURRITOS • TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Matt's Rancho Martinez

1904 Skillman Street, Dallas

Avg 4.5 (4759 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Flautas$14.95
Five flautas filled w/ beef, chicken or bean & cheese, grilled to perfection, on a bed of spicy tomatillo or mild ranchero sauce, cheese, sour cream, chile con queso. Served w/ guacamole salad or beans & rice.
More about Matt's Rancho Martinez
Item pic

 

Taco Joint - Lake Highlands

9850 Walnut Hill Ste 437, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Tuesday - Taco Joe's Chicken Flauta Plate$9.99
Three chicken flautas topped with lettuce and tomatoes, drizzled with spicy avocado sauce, and served with a side of queso, rice and refried beans.
More about Taco Joint - Lake Highlands
Item pic

 

Taco Joint - Preston Center

6112 Luther Lane, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Tuesday - Taco Joe's Chicken Flauta Plate$9.99
Three chicken flautas topped with lettuce and tomatoes, drizzled with spicy avocado sauce, and served with a side of queso, rice and refried beans.
More about Taco Joint - Preston Center
Tejas image

TACOS • HAMBURGERS

Tejas

250 N. Bishop Ave, Dallas

Avg 4.4 (484 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Flautas$14.00
More about Tejas
El Ranchito image

FRENCH FRIES

El Ranchito

610 W Jefferson Blvd., Dallas

Avg 4.3 (2432 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
FLAUTAS DE POLLO$12.95
More about El Ranchito
Fernando's Midway image

 

Fernando's Midway

4347 W. Northwest Hwy #100, Dallas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Flauta Dinner$14.50
Two crisp rolled corn tortillas filled with chicken and served with Mexican rice and beans
Ninos Flauta$7.00
One crisp rolled corn tortilla filled with chicken and served with Mexican rice and beans
More about Fernando's Midway
Item pic

 

José

4931 W Lovers Ln., Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Potato-Cheese Flautas$17.00
More about José
Item pic

 

Taco Joint - Inwood

12300 Inwood Road Suite 104, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Tuesday - Taco Joe's Chicken Flauta Plate$9.99
Three chicken flautas topped with lettuce and tomatoes, drizzled with spicy avocado sauce, and served with a side of queso, rice and refried beans.
More about Taco Joint - Inwood
Item pic

 

Taco Joint - Lakewood

6434 E. Mockingbird Lane Ste 101, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Tuesday - Taco Joe's Chicken Flauta Plate$9.99
Three chicken flautas topped with lettuce and tomatoes, drizzled with spicy avocado sauce, and served with a side of queso, rice and refried beans.
More about Taco Joint - Lakewood
Item pic

 

Taco Joint - Peak Street

911 N. Peak Street, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Tuesday - Taco Joe's Chicken Flauta Plate$9.99
Three chicken flautas topped with lettuce and tomatoes, drizzled with spicy avocado sauce, and served with a side of queso, rice and refried beans.
More about Taco Joint - Peak Street
La Calle Doce image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

La Calle Doce

415 W. Twelfth St, Dallas

Avg 4.5 (1415 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
CHICKEN FLAUTAS$12.95
TUES SPECIAL CK FLAUTAS$11.95
SNG BF FLAUTA$3.95
More about La Calle Doce
Item pic

TACOS

***NUNOS TACOS***

8024 Spring Valley Rd, Dallas

Avg 4.7 (362 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
FLAUTA PLATE$12.00
3 hand rolled to order corn tortilla taquitos filled with your favorite protein topped with morita and jalapeno sauces, sour cream sauce, lettuce, pico de gallo, and guacamole. Served with Mexican rice and black refried beans.
note: to avoid soggy flautas, sauces will be separate for carry out orders.
More about ***NUNOS TACOS***

