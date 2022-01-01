Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pork tenderloin in Dallas

Go
Dallas restaurants
Toast

Dallas restaurants that serve pork tenderloin

Red Stix Asian Street Food image

 

Red Stix Asian Street Food - SMU, Hillcrest & University

6501 Hillcrest Ave, Dallas

Avg 4.5 (92 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Robata Stix Sampler (1 Chick Teriyaki,1 Chck Satay, 1 Beef Tenderloin, 1 Teriyaki Shrimp, 1 Chinese Bbq Pork)$22.45
More about Red Stix Asian Street Food - SMU, Hillcrest & University
Consumer pic

 

Red Stix Street Food and Bar - Farmers Branch (972) 863-9426

13050 Bee Street #140, Farmers Branch

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Robata Stix Sampler (1 Chicken Teriyaki, 1 Chicken Satay, 1 Beef Tenderloin, 1 Shrimp, 1 Char Sui Pork)$22.45
You can seriously have al of it; one of each of stix. All our skewered proteins (chicken, chicken satay, beef, pork, and shrimp) seasoned & grilled over Binchotan, the highest quality charcoal in the world then glazed in our tare sauce.
More about Red Stix Street Food and Bar - Farmers Branch (972) 863-9426

Browse other tasty dishes in Dallas

Veggie Burritos

Scallops

Pork Belly

Banana Ice Cream

Baklava

Shrimp Scampi

Chicken Wraps

Tuna Sandwiches

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Dallas to explore

North Dallas

Avg 4.5 (36 restaurants)

Lower Greenville

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Uptown

Avg 4.1 (21 restaurants)

Deep Ellum

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Lakewood

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Oak Cliff

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Trinity Groves

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

East Dallas

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)
Map

More near Dallas to explore

Richardson

Avg 4.2 (63 restaurants)

Irving

Avg 4.5 (42 restaurants)

Garland

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Carrollton

Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)

Addison

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Grand Prairie

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Mesquite

Avg 3.8 (11 restaurants)

Rowlett

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Duncanville

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Sherman

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Durant

Avg 4.6 (2 restaurants)

Waco

Avg 4.4 (59 restaurants)

Tyler

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Paris

No reviews yet

Longview

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (373 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (116 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (253 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (263 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (720 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston