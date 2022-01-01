Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salad bowl in Dallas

Dallas restaurants
Dallas restaurants that serve salad bowl

Red Stix Asian Street Food image

 

Red Stix Asian Street Food

6501 Hillcrest Ave, Dallas

Avg 4.5 (92 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Bowl - Salad Mix$10.90
More about Red Stix Asian Street Food
Restaurant banner

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Carver Park

7557 Rambler Rd, Dallas

Avg 4.9 (30 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Roasted Turkey Chef Salad Bowl w/ ham, cheese, cooked egg & ranch dressing$10.00
More about Carver Park
Item pic

BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Maple Landing

5855 Maple Avenue, Dallas

Avg 4.5 (791 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Classic Silver Bowl Salad$14.25
chopped romaine, bacon bits, grapes,
orange slices, red bell peppers, spicy chicken, two dressings: balsamic vin + caesar
ML Silver Bowl Salad$16.25
smoked brisket, chopped romaine, arugula, bacon, point reyes blue cheese, tomato, cucumber, grilled corn, radish, MiLe HiGh Sauce
More about Maple Landing

