Salad bowl in Dallas
Dallas restaurants that serve salad bowl
More about Red Stix Asian Street Food
Red Stix Asian Street Food
6501 Hillcrest Ave, Dallas
|Bowl - Salad Mix
|$10.90
More about Carver Park
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Carver Park
7557 Rambler Rd, Dallas
|Roasted Turkey Chef Salad Bowl w/ ham, cheese, cooked egg & ranch dressing
|$10.00
More about Maple Landing
BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Maple Landing
5855 Maple Avenue, Dallas
|Classic Silver Bowl Salad
|$14.25
chopped romaine, bacon bits, grapes,
orange slices, red bell peppers, spicy chicken, two dressings: balsamic vin + caesar
|ML Silver Bowl Salad
|$16.25
smoked brisket, chopped romaine, arugula, bacon, point reyes blue cheese, tomato, cucumber, grilled corn, radish, MiLe HiGh Sauce