Fajita salad in Dallas
Dallas restaurants that serve fajita salad
Mattito's - Oak Lawn
3102 Oak Lawn Avenue #144, Dallas
|Fajita Taco Salad
|$13.00
Choice of Beef Skirt Steak or Chicken Taco salad with flour Tortilla shell filled with beans , lettuce , tomato, guacamole, cheese and sour cream
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
La Calle Doce Lakewood
1925 Skillman St., Dallas
|TACO SALAD CHICKEN FAJITA
|$16.95
El Fenix Casa Linda
255 Casa Linda Plaza, Dallas
|Fajita Combination Salad
|$10.29
Slices of fajita beef & marinated chicken, charro beans, mixed cheese, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo & tortilla strips, served on a bed of mixed greens.
YO RANCH STEAK HOUSE - 702 ROSS AVE
702 ROSS AVE, Dallas
|Chicken Fajita Salad
|$15.00
Marinated grilled chicken breast, peppers, onions, cheddar cheese, grilled veggies, and shredded iceberg served in a fried tortilla bowl --Avocado and sour cream garnish -- Garlic cilantro vinaigrette.
El Fenix - Northwest Hwy
6811 W Northwest Hwy, Dallas
|Fajita Combination Salad
|$10.29
Slices of fajita beef & marinated chicken, charro beans, mixed cheese, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo & tortilla strips, served on a bed of mixed greens.
El Fenix - Downtown Dallas
1601 McKinney Ave, Dallas
|Fajita Combination Salad
|$10.29
Slices of fajita beef & marinated chicken, charro beans, mixed cheese, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo & tortilla strips, served on a bed of mixed greens.
Mattito's - Forest - 7778 Forest Lane
7778 Forest Lane, Dallas
|Fajita Taco Salad
|$13.00
Choice of Beef Skirt Steak or Chicken Taco salad with flour Tortilla shell filled with beans , lettuce , tomato, guacamole, cheese and sour cream