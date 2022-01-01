Fajita salad in Dallas

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Banner pic

 

Mattito's - Oak Lawn

3102 Oak Lawn Avenue #144, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fajita Taco Salad$13.00
Choice of Beef Skirt Steak or Chicken Taco salad with flour Tortilla shell filled with beans , lettuce , tomato, guacamole, cheese and sour cream
More about Mattito's - Oak Lawn
La Calle Doce image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

La Calle Doce Lakewood

1925 Skillman St., Dallas

Avg 4.2 (823 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
TACO SALAD CHICKEN FAJITA$16.95
More about La Calle Doce Lakewood
Item pic

 

El Fenix Casa Linda

255 Casa Linda Plaza, Dallas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fajita Combination Salad$10.29
Slices of fajita beef & marinated chicken, charro beans, mixed cheese, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo & tortilla strips, served on a bed of mixed greens.
More about El Fenix Casa Linda
YO RANCH STEAK HOUSE image

 

YO RANCH STEAK HOUSE - 702 ROSS AVE

702 ROSS AVE, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Fajita Salad$15.00
Marinated grilled chicken breast, peppers, onions, cheddar cheese, grilled veggies, and shredded iceberg served in a fried tortilla bowl --Avocado and sour cream garnish -- Garlic cilantro vinaigrette.
More about YO RANCH STEAK HOUSE - 702 ROSS AVE
Item pic

 

El Fenix - Northwest Hwy

6811 W Northwest Hwy, Dallas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fajita Combination Salad$10.29
Slices of fajita beef & marinated chicken, charro beans, mixed cheese, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo & tortilla strips, served on a bed of mixed greens.
More about El Fenix - Northwest Hwy
Item pic

 

El Fenix - Downtown Dallas

1601 McKinney Ave, Dallas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fajita Combination Salad$10.29
Slices of fajita beef & marinated chicken, charro beans, mixed cheese, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo & tortilla strips, served on a bed of mixed greens.
More about El Fenix - Downtown Dallas
Banner pic

 

Mattito's - Forest - 7778 Forest Lane

7778 Forest Lane, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fajita Taco Salad$13.00
Choice of Beef Skirt Steak or Chicken Taco salad with flour Tortilla shell filled with beans , lettuce , tomato, guacamole, cheese and sour cream
More about Mattito's - Forest - 7778 Forest Lane
Item pic

 

El Fenix Webb Chapel

3128 Forest Lane, Dallas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fajita Combination Salad$10.29
Slices of fajita beef & marinated chicken, charro beans, mixed cheese, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo & tortilla strips, served on a bed of mixed greens.
More about El Fenix Webb Chapel

