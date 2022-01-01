Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp tempura rolls in Dallas

Dallas restaurants
Dallas restaurants that serve shrimp tempura rolls

Onēsan Dim Sum & Sushi - 12300 Inwood Rd #180, Dallas, TX 75244

12300 Inwood Rd #180, Dallas, TX 75244, Dallas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp Tempura Roll$15.00
Tempura Shrimp, Cucumber, Creamy Spicy
More about Onēsan Dim Sum & Sushi - 12300 Inwood Rd #180, Dallas, TX 75244
Consumer pic

 

Jia Asian Bistro

7325 GASTON AVE # 110, DALLAS

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
SHRIMP TEMPURA ROLL$8.00
(SHRIMP TEMPURA, AVOCADO AND CUCUMBER, SEAWEED OUTSIDE)
More about Jia Asian Bistro
Asian Mint | Forest Lane image

 

Asian mint

11617 N. Central Expwy, Suite 135, Dallas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp Tempura Roll$9.95
Deep fried shrimp tempura, cucumber, and avocado
More about Asian mint
Jia Modern Chinese & Asian Lounge image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • NOODLES

Jia Modern Chinese

8411 Preston Rd, Dallas

Avg 4.6 (899 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Tempura Roll (6pc)$9.00
SHRIMP TEMPURA, AVOCADO AND CUCUMBER, SEAWEED OUTSIDE
More about Jia Modern Chinese

