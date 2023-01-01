Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Beef patties in Dallas

Go
Dallas restaurants
Toast

Dallas restaurants that serve beef patties

Company Cafe & Bar image

FRENCH FRIES

Company Cafe & Bar - 2104 Greenville Ave

2104 Greenville Ave, Dallas

Avg 4.4 (1118 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
8oz Beef Patty$7.50
More about Company Cafe & Bar - 2104 Greenville Ave
The Island Spot image

 

The Island Spot - Carrollton

2661 Midway Road, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Beef & Chicken Patties$3.50
More about The Island Spot - Carrollton
Liberty Burger image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Liberty Burger - Keller Springs & Tollway

5181 Keller Springs, Dallas

Avg 4.6 (3257 reviews)
Takeout
Beef Patty$5.00
More about Liberty Burger - Keller Springs & Tollway
The Pour House image

 

Phd - Pour House Dallas

1300 W Davis St, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Beef patty$5.00
More about Phd - Pour House Dallas
Liberty Burger image

 

Liberty Burger - Forest & Inwood

5211 Forest Lane, Dallas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Beef Patty$5.00
More about Liberty Burger - Forest & Inwood
State and Allen image

 

State and Allen

2400 Allen St, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Side Beef Patty (a la carte)$6.50
More about State and Allen

Browse other tasty dishes in Dallas

Edamame

Chicken Piccata

Poboy

Brulee

Risotto

Thai Tea

Tortellini

Beef Short Ribs

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Dallas to explore

North Dallas

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Lower Greenville

Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)

Uptown

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Deep Ellum

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Lakewood

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Oak Cliff

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Oak Lawn

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

South Dallas

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Map

More near Dallas to explore

Richardson

Avg 4.3 (72 restaurants)

Irving

Avg 4.5 (51 restaurants)

Carrollton

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

Garland

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Grand Prairie

Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)

Addison

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Mesquite

Avg 3.8 (11 restaurants)

Duncanville

No reviews yet

Rowlett

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Sherman

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Durant

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Waco

Avg 4.5 (69 restaurants)

Tyler

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Paris

No reviews yet

Longview

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (420 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (144 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (54 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (277 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (306 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (846 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston