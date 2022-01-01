Nachos in Dallas

Go
Dallas restaurants
Toast

Dallas restaurants that serve nachos

Terilli's Restaurant image

 

Terilli's Restaurant

2815 Greenville Ave., Dallas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Italian Nachos$9.00
Crispy Handmade Pizza Chips w Family Red Sauce & Terilli's Cheese Blend
More about Terilli's Restaurant
Rex's Seafood and Market image

WRAPS • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Rex's Seafood and Market

920 S Harwood St., Dallas

Avg 4.5 (116 reviews)
Takeout
Tuna Nachos$14.00
More about Rex's Seafood and Market
El Ranchito image

FRENCH FRIES

El Ranchito

610 W Jefferson Blvd., Dallas

Avg 4.3 (2432 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
HALF CK FAJ NACHOS$9.50
More about El Ranchito
Full Fajita Nachos image

 

Fernando's Midway

4347 W. Northwest Hwy #100, Dallas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Full Fajita Nachos$15.75
Bean and cheese nachos topped with grilled chicken or beef or shrimp fajitas and served with fresh guacamole, sour cream, jalapeños, and pico de gallo
More about Fernando's Midway
Rex's Seafood and Market image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Rex's Seafood and Market

6713 W. Northwest Highway, Dallas

Avg 4.9 (2274 reviews)
Takeout
Tuna Nachos$14.00
More about Rex's Seafood and Market
White Rock Alehouse & Brewery image

SANDWICHES • GRILL

White Rock Alehouse & Brewery

7331 Gaston Ave, Suite 100, Dallas

Avg 5 (190 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Tuna Nachos$14.00
More about White Rock Alehouse & Brewery
Taco Lingo image

 

Taco Lingo

2301 N. Akard St., Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Half Moon Nachos$9.50
house-mashed beans, queso fresco, corn pico, pickled baby bells, crema
More about Taco Lingo
Beto and Son image

 

Beto and Son

3011 Gulden Ln, Dallas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Loaded Nachos$15.99
Fresh tostadas, queso Blanco, pico, grilled jalapeños, pickled onions, shredded cheese, cumin lime crema, and refritos.
More about Beto and Son
Item pic

 

El Chifrijo Puerto Rican Fusion

3230 Towerwood Dr., Farmers Branch

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Puerto Rican Nachos$9.00
(Gluten Free) Plantain chips with your choice of shredded beef, chicken, roasted pork or veggies with cheese, avocado, pico de gallo, sweet drop peppers, papaya sauce & cilantro aioli
More about El Chifrijo Puerto Rican Fusion
Item pic

 

The Brass Tap

6959 Arapaho Rd, Dallas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sirloin Steak Nachos
USDA Choice Cut Sirloin, white queso, cheddar jack & Cotija cheeses, fire roasted red peppers, fresh jalapeños, sour cream, salsa, onion & cilantro (1375 CAL.)
Plain Nachos
Korean BBQ Pork Nachos
Korean BBQ Pork, white queso, cheddar jack & Cotija cheeses, fire roasted red peppers, fresh jalapeños, sour cream, salsa, onion & cilantro (1485 CAL.)
More about The Brass Tap
Nacho Chips and Cheese Cup image

 

Summer Series at

1515 S Harwood St, Dallas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Nacho Chips and Cheese Cup$6.75
More about Summer Series at
Restaurant banner

 

Mia's Tex-Mex Restaurant

4334 Lemmon Ave, Dallas

Avg 4.1 (1559 reviews)
Takeout
Beef Nachos$8.00
Chicken Fajita Nachos$10.00
More about Mia's Tex-Mex Restaurant

Browse other tasty dishes in Dallas

Pad Thai

Sweet Potato Fries

Chicken Fried Rice

Cookies

Pies

Curry

Teriyaki Chicken

French Fries

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Dallas to explore

North Dallas

Avg 4.6 (27 restaurants)

Lower Greenville

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Uptown

Avg 3.8 (13 restaurants)

Lakewood

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Oak Cliff

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Trinity Groves

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Deep Ellum

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Design District

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Map

More near Dallas to explore

Richardson

Avg 4.2 (49 restaurants)

Irving

Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)

Garland

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Carrollton

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Addison

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Mesquite

Avg 3.8 (7 restaurants)

Duncanville

No reviews yet

Rowlett

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Grand Prairie

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Sherman

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Durant

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Waco

Avg 4.4 (42 restaurants)

Tyler

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Paris

No reviews yet

Longview

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (270 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.4 (78 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.4 (160 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (165 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (484 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston