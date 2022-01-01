Nachos in Dallas
Dallas restaurants that serve nachos
Terilli's Restaurant
2815 Greenville Ave., Dallas
|Italian Nachos
|$9.00
Crispy Handmade Pizza Chips w Family Red Sauce & Terilli's Cheese Blend
WRAPS • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Rex's Seafood and Market
920 S Harwood St., Dallas
|Tuna Nachos
|$14.00
Fernando's Midway
4347 W. Northwest Hwy #100, Dallas
|Full Fajita Nachos
|$15.75
Bean and cheese nachos topped with grilled chicken or beef or shrimp fajitas and served with fresh guacamole, sour cream, jalapeños, and pico de gallo
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Rex's Seafood and Market
6713 W. Northwest Highway, Dallas
|Tuna Nachos
|$14.00
SANDWICHES • GRILL
White Rock Alehouse & Brewery
7331 Gaston Ave, Suite 100, Dallas
|Tuna Nachos
|$14.00
Taco Lingo
2301 N. Akard St., Dallas
|Half Moon Nachos
|$9.50
house-mashed beans, queso fresco, corn pico, pickled baby bells, crema
Beto and Son
3011 Gulden Ln, Dallas
|Loaded Nachos
|$15.99
Fresh tostadas, queso Blanco, pico, grilled jalapeños, pickled onions, shredded cheese, cumin lime crema, and refritos.
El Chifrijo Puerto Rican Fusion
3230 Towerwood Dr., Farmers Branch
|Puerto Rican Nachos
|$9.00
(Gluten Free) Plantain chips with your choice of shredded beef, chicken, roasted pork or veggies with cheese, avocado, pico de gallo, sweet drop peppers, papaya sauce & cilantro aioli
The Brass Tap
6959 Arapaho Rd, Dallas
|Sirloin Steak Nachos
USDA Choice Cut Sirloin, white queso, cheddar jack & Cotija cheeses, fire roasted red peppers, fresh jalapeños, sour cream, salsa, onion & cilantro (1375 CAL.)
|Plain Nachos
|Korean BBQ Pork Nachos
Korean BBQ Pork, white queso, cheddar jack & Cotija cheeses, fire roasted red peppers, fresh jalapeños, sour cream, salsa, onion & cilantro (1485 CAL.)