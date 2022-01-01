Eel in Dallas
Dallas restaurants that serve eel
SUSHI
Imoto Restaurant
2400 Victory Park Lane, Dallas
|Eel Avocado Roll
|$19.00
Asian Mint | Forest Lane
11617 N. Central Expwy, Suite 135, Dallas
|Eel Roll
|$8.45
Grilled fresh water eel with sweet and salty sauce and roll with cucumber
|Eel Sauce
|$1.00
|Fresh Water Eel Nigiri
|$5.25
Grilled fresh water eel on top of sushi rice
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • NOODLES
Jia Modern Chinese & Asian Lounge
8411 Preston Rd, Dallas
|EEL (Unagi)
SUSHI
Hibiki Sushi
2651 Commerce St Ste 120, Dallas
|Freshwater Eel Sushi (Unagi)
|$7.00
|Eel Roll
|$8.00
|Dancing Eel Roll (R)
|$18.00
Shrimp tempura and cucumber inside & spicy tuna outside. Topped with eel, avocado, masago and eel sauce.
Sushi Zushi - West Village
3636 McKinney Ave St. 150, Dallas
|EEL (UNAGI)
|$6.50
|EEL SASHIMI
|$11.50