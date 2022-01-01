Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Eel in Dallas

Go
Dallas restaurants
Toast

Dallas restaurants that serve eel

Eel Avocado Roll image

SUSHI

Imoto Restaurant

2400 Victory Park Lane, Dallas

Avg 4.6 (1025 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Eel Avocado Roll$19.00
More about Imoto Restaurant
Asian Mint | Forest Lane image

 

Asian Mint | Forest Lane

11617 N. Central Expwy, Suite 135, Dallas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Eel Roll$8.45
Grilled fresh water eel with sweet and salty sauce and roll with cucumber
Eel Sauce$1.00
Fresh Water Eel Nigiri$5.25
Grilled fresh water eel on top of sushi rice
More about Asian Mint | Forest Lane
Jia Modern Chinese & Asian Lounge image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • NOODLES

Jia Modern Chinese & Asian Lounge

8411 Preston Rd, Dallas

Avg 4.6 (899 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
EEL (Unagi)
More about Jia Modern Chinese & Asian Lounge
Hibiki Sushi image

SUSHI

Hibiki Sushi

2651 Commerce St Ste 120, Dallas

Avg 4.6 (732 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Freshwater Eel Sushi (Unagi)$7.00
Eel Roll$8.00
Dancing Eel Roll (R)$18.00
Shrimp tempura and cucumber inside & spicy tuna outside. Topped with eel, avocado, masago and eel sauce.
More about Hibiki Sushi
Item pic

 

Sushi Zushi - West Village

3636 McKinney Ave St. 150, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
EEL (UNAGI)$6.50
EEL SASHIMI$11.50
More about Sushi Zushi - West Village
Restaurant banner

 

Yogi's Sushi & Sports

9440 Garland Rd, 130, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
SU EEL$6.00
More about Yogi's Sushi & Sports

Browse other tasty dishes in Dallas

Chocolate Fudge

Turkey Clubs

Rangoon

Yellow Curry

Egg Fried Rice

Hot Chocolate

Barbacoas

Chicken Salad

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Dallas to explore

North Dallas

Avg 4.5 (36 restaurants)

Lower Greenville

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Uptown

Avg 4.1 (21 restaurants)

Deep Ellum

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Lakewood

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Trinity Groves

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Oak Cliff

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

East Dallas

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)
Map

More near Dallas to explore

Richardson

Avg 4.2 (54 restaurants)

Irving

Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)

Garland

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Carrollton

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Addison

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Grand Prairie

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Mesquite

Avg 3.8 (8 restaurants)

Rowlett

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Duncanville

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Sherman

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Durant

Avg 4.6 (2 restaurants)

Waco

Avg 4.4 (46 restaurants)

Tyler

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Paris

No reviews yet

Longview

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (325 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (99 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (223 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (215 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (620 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston