Cheeseburgers in Dallas
Dallas restaurants that serve cheeseburgers
TACOS
***Nuno's Tacos & Vegmex Grill *****
8024 Spring Valley Rd, Dallas
|NUNOS AMERICAN CHEESEBURGER
|$10.00
Nunos American Cheeseburger- Soft & buttery brioche bun, QUARTER POUND BEYOND, American cheese, ketchup, mustard, pickles, onions, lettuce, tomatoes, grilled chopped onions & jalapenos, and mayo. Includes side sauce option. Add-ons and customizations available. Sides optional.
The Pour House
1300 W Davis St, Dallas
|Cheeseburger Sliders
|$11.50
Mini Angus beef patties with American Cheese. Served with pickles and onions
|Ultimate Cheeseburger
|$13.50
Cheddar, Monterey jack, and American Cheese
Haystack Burgers - Lakewood
6465 E Mockingbird Ln #500, Dallas
|Kid Cheeseburger
|$8.34
Juicy perfectly seasoned 1/4 pound patty.
Served on a White Brioche Bun. All Kids Meals Served with Side of Fries and a Drink!
Manhattan Project Beer Co
2215 Sulphur St., Dallas
|Cheeseburger
|$11.00
Burger topped with white cheddar, bacon, pickled green tomato, and Hoppenheimer mustard.
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Cedar & Vine
9661 Audelia Rd Ste 105, Dallas
|C+V Cheeseburger
|$16.00
Half Pound | American & Cheddar | Traditional Set Up | Secret Sauce | Brioche
|Kid Cheeseburger
|$9.00