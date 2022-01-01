Egg benedict in Dallas
Dallas restaurants that serve egg benedict
Awake
15203 Knoll Trail Dr., Dallas
|Eggs Benedict
|$11.49
Two poached eggs with smoked ham and fresh herbs all piled high on an English muffin, topped with creamy hollandaise.
Ozona Grill and Bar - 401-Dallas
4615 Greenville Avenue, Dallas
|Traditional Eggs Benedict
|$11.95
2 poached eggs with Canadian bacon atop English muffins with hollandaise sauce served with choice of breakfast side