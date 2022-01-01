Huevos rancheros in Dallas
Dallas restaurants that serve huevos rancheros
El Taxqueño Taqueria
207 W. Suffolk Ave., Dallas
|Huevos Rancheros
|$6.99
Two eggs, over easy, topped with spicy salsa, side of refried beans, lettuce, tomatoes, and choice of three white corn tortillas or flour tortillas.
Awake - Addison
15203 Knoll Trail Dr., Dallas
|Huevos Rancheros
|$9.99
A flour tortilla layered with refried beans, Jack and Cheddar cheese and two eggs any style. Topped with salsa or pork green chili, sour cream, fresh smashed avocado and fresh herbs.
Fernando's Midway
4347 W. Northwest Hwy #100, Dallas
|Huevos Rancheros
|$13.50
Traditional preparation of eggs, fried or scrambled, on corn tortillas topped with ranchera sauce and served with refried beans and Mexican potatoes
State and Allen
2400 Allen St, Dallas
|Pulled Pork Huevos Rancheros
|$14.50
two eggs, avocado, black beans, salsa roja, grilled corn, arugula, queso fresco