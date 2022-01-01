Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Huevos rancheros in Dallas

Dallas restaurants
Dallas restaurants that serve huevos rancheros

Item pic

 

El Taxqueño Taqueria

207 W. Suffolk Ave., Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Huevos Rancheros$6.99
Two eggs, over easy, topped with spicy salsa, side of refried beans, lettuce, tomatoes, and choice of three white corn tortillas or flour tortillas.
More about El Taxqueño Taqueria
Awake - Addison image

 

Awake - Addison

15203 Knoll Trail Dr., Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Huevos Rancheros$9.99
A flour tortilla layered with refried beans, Jack and Cheddar cheese and two eggs any style. Topped with salsa or pork green chili, sour cream, fresh smashed avocado and fresh herbs.
More about Awake - Addison
Item pic

 

Fernando's Midway

4347 W. Northwest Hwy #100, Dallas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Huevos Rancheros$13.50
Traditional preparation of eggs, fried or scrambled, on corn tortillas topped with ranchera sauce and served with refried beans and Mexican potatoes
More about Fernando's Midway
Restaurant banner

 

Oddfellows

316 W 7th St, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Huevos Rancheros$14.00
More about Oddfellows
Item pic

 

State and Allen

2400 Allen St, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Pulled Pork Huevos Rancheros$14.50
two eggs, avocado, black beans, salsa roja, grilled corn, arugula, queso fresco
More about State and Allen

