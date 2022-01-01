Chicken sandwiches in Dallas
Dallas restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
The Loon
3028 N. Hall St., Dallas
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$11.95
Toasty Breakfast&Lunch
13605 Midway Rd Ste.140, Farmers Branch
|Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$10.50
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
SOLO BURGERS AND WINGS
6413 Hillcrest Ave, Dallas
|Crispy Chicken sandwich
|$6.99
SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Sloane's Corner & Pizza Leila
2001 Ross Ave, Dallas
|Hot Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$16.00
Buttermilk Crispy Chicken Sandwich spiced with Togorashi, B&B pickles, garlic aioli, lettuce, and red fresno chili
HG SPLY CO - Lower Greenville
2008 Greenville Ave, Dallas
|CRISPY RANCH CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$16.00
sharp white cheddar, HG ranch, shredded lettuce & tomato
|CRISPY HONEY MUSTARD CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$15.00
crispy chicken breast, brussels & kale slaw,
honey mustard & dill pickles
SANDWICHES • GRILL
White Rock Alehouse & Brewery
7331 Gaston Ave, Suite 100, Dallas
|Rockin Chicken Sandwich
|$12.00
|OYL Chicken Sandwich
|$12.00
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Roy G's
4001 Cedar Springs Road, Dallas
|BUTTERMILK FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$11.00
Best Maid pickle brined chicken breast topped with creamy slaw, pickles and
mayo, served on a sesame seed bun with salted kettle potato chips.
Mayer's Garden
2422 N Henderson Ave., Dallas
|Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
Grilled chicken, arugula, Hungarian peppers, avocado, pesto ricotta spread
SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Street's Fine Chicken
5211 Forest Lane, #108, Dallas
|Hell's Chicken Sandwich
|$9.95
HOT Chicken sandwich: fried boneless breast tossed in spicy chili oil with jalapeño brined pickles on a brioche bun. Served with house fries.
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Billy Can Can
2386 Victory Park Lane, Dallas
|Barbecue Chicken Sandwich
|$16.00
Broccoli salad, b&b pickles, saloon barbecue sauce, southern bun, hand-cut fries
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
AvoEatery
3011 Gulden Ln, Dallas
|Hot Chicken Sandwich
|$10.00
fried chicken / housemade hot sauce /
baby spinach / avocado ranch /
avocado
SALADS • CHICKEN
Standard Service Dallas
5631 Alta Ave, Dallas
|GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$16.00
white cheddar, spicy cherry peppers, arugula, tomato & pesto mayo on sourdough
Savory Cityplace
2711 Haskell Avenue, Dallas
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$7.95
|Pepper-Jack CHICKEN Sandwich
|$7.95
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Frankie's Downtown
1303 Main Street, Dallas
|Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$12.00
Golden Fried Chicken Breast with Medium Buffalo Sauce, Swiss Cheese and Jalapeno Slaw on a Brioche Bun.
The Brass Tap
6959 Arapaho Rd, Dallas
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
Aged cheddar cheese, romaine lettuce, pickle & mayo on a butter brioche bun (1320 CAL.)
Shuck N Jive
5315 Greenville Ave Suite 100, DALLAS
|Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$8.99