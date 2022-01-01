Chicken sandwiches in Dallas

Go
Dallas restaurants
Toast

Dallas restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Sippin Santa image

 

Sippin Santa

2816 Elm Street, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Spicy Crispy Chicken Sandwich$12.00
More about Sippin Santa
The Loon image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

The Loon

3028 N. Hall St., Dallas

Avg 4.2 (247 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$11.95
More about The Loon
Toasty Breakfast&Lunch image

 

Toasty Breakfast&Lunch

13605 Midway Rd Ste.140, Farmers Branch

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$10.50
More about Toasty Breakfast&Lunch
Item pic

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

SOLO BURGERS AND WINGS

6413 Hillcrest Ave, Dallas

Avg 4 (28 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Crispy Chicken sandwich$6.99
More about SOLO BURGERS AND WINGS
Hot Fried Chicken Sandwich image

SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Sloane's Corner & Pizza Leila

2001 Ross Ave, Dallas

Avg 4.6 (442 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Hot Fried Chicken Sandwich$16.00
Buttermilk Crispy Chicken Sandwich spiced with Togorashi, B&B pickles, garlic aioli, lettuce, and red fresno chili
More about Sloane's Corner & Pizza Leila
Item pic

 

HG SPLY CO - Lower Greenville

2008 Greenville Ave, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
CRISPY RANCH CHICKEN SANDWICH$16.00
sharp white cheddar, HG ranch, shredded lettuce & tomato
CRISPY HONEY MUSTARD CHICKEN SANDWICH$15.00
crispy chicken breast, brussels & kale slaw,
honey mustard & dill pickles
More about HG SPLY CO - Lower Greenville
White Rock Alehouse & Brewery image

SANDWICHES • GRILL

White Rock Alehouse & Brewery

7331 Gaston Ave, Suite 100, Dallas

Avg 5 (190 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Rockin Chicken Sandwich$12.00
OYL Chicken Sandwich$12.00
More about White Rock Alehouse & Brewery
BUTTERMILK FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Roy G's

4001 Cedar Springs Road, Dallas

Avg 5 (5 reviews)
Takeout
BUTTERMILK FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH$11.00
Best Maid pickle brined chicken breast topped with creamy slaw, pickles and
mayo, served on a sesame seed bun with salted kettle potato chips.
More about Roy G's
Main pic

 

Mayer's Garden

2422 N Henderson Ave., Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Grilled chicken, arugula, Hungarian peppers, avocado, pesto ricotta spread
More about Mayer's Garden
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Street's Fine Chicken

5211 Forest Lane, #108, Dallas

Avg 4.4 (764 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Hell's Chicken Sandwich$9.95
HOT Chicken sandwich: fried boneless breast tossed in spicy chili oil with jalapeño brined pickles on a brioche bun. Served with house fries.
More about Street's Fine Chicken
Billy Can Can image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Billy Can Can

2386 Victory Park Lane, Dallas

Avg 4.7 (1414 reviews)
Takeout
Barbecue Chicken Sandwich$16.00
Broccoli salad, b&b pickles, saloon barbecue sauce, southern bun, hand-cut fries
More about Billy Can Can
Hot Chicken Sandwich image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

AvoEatery

3011 Gulden Ln, Dallas

Avg 4.4 (430 reviews)
Takeout
Hot Chicken Sandwich$10.00
fried chicken / housemade hot sauce /
baby spinach / avocado ranch /
avocado
More about AvoEatery
GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH image

SALADS • CHICKEN

Standard Service Dallas

5631 Alta Ave, Dallas

Avg 4.9 (721 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH$16.00
white cheddar, spicy cherry peppers, arugula, tomato & pesto mayo on sourdough
More about Standard Service Dallas
Savory Cityplace image

 

Savory Cityplace

2711 Haskell Avenue, Dallas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Salad Sandwich$7.95
Pepper-Jack CHICKEN Sandwich$7.95
More about Savory Cityplace
Item pic

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Frankie's Downtown

1303 Main Street, Dallas

Avg 4.2 (1432 reviews)
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$12.00
Golden Fried Chicken Breast with Medium Buffalo Sauce, Swiss Cheese and Jalapeno Slaw on a Brioche Bun.
More about Frankie's Downtown
Crispy Chicken Sandwich image

 

The Brass Tap

6959 Arapaho Rd, Dallas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crispy Chicken Sandwich
Aged cheddar cheese, romaine lettuce, pickle & mayo on a butter brioche bun (1320 CAL.)
More about The Brass Tap
Restaurant banner

 

Shuck N Jive

5315 Greenville Ave Suite 100, DALLAS

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$8.99
More about Shuck N Jive
Restaurant banner

 

Derby

9100 John W Carpenter Freeway, Dallas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Spicy Chicken Sandwich$15.00
More about Derby

Browse other tasty dishes in Dallas

Crispy Tacos

Chicken Teriyaki

Chicken Fajitas

Veggie Rolls

Fried Chicken Sandwiches

Bulgogi

French Fries

Yellow Curry

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Dallas to explore

North Dallas

Avg 4.6 (27 restaurants)

Lower Greenville

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Uptown

Avg 3.8 (13 restaurants)

Lakewood

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Oak Cliff

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Trinity Groves

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Deep Ellum

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Design District

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Map

More near Dallas to explore

Richardson

Avg 4.2 (49 restaurants)

Irving

Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)

Garland

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Carrollton

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Addison

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Mesquite

Avg 3.8 (7 restaurants)

Duncanville

No reviews yet

Rowlett

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Grand Prairie

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Sherman

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Durant

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Waco

Avg 4.4 (42 restaurants)

Tyler

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Paris

No reviews yet

Longview

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (270 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.4 (78 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.4 (160 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (165 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (484 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston