Sweet potato fries in Dallas

Toast

Dallas restaurants that serve sweet potato fries

Sweet Potato Fries image

CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

BurgerIM

5301 Alpha Road., Dallas

Avg 4.7 (3 reviews)
Takeout
Sweet Potato Fries$3.79
More about BurgerIM
Sundown at Granada image

 

Sundown at Granada

3520 Greenville Ave, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Sweet Potato Fries$4.00
More about Sundown at Granada
Item pic

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

SOLO BURGERS AND WINGS

6413 Hillcrest Ave, Dallas

Avg 4 (28 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Sweet Potato Fries$3.99
More about SOLO BURGERS AND WINGS
Sweet Potato Fry image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Liberty Burger

1904 Abrams Parkway, Dallas

Avg 4.7 (3758 reviews)
Takeout
Sweet Potato Fry$3.25
Sweet Potatoes, dusted with our special blend of seasoning.
More about Liberty Burger
Sweet Potato Fry image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Liberty Burger

5181 Keller Springs, Dallas

Avg 4.6 (3257 reviews)
Takeout
Sweet Potato Fry$3.25
Sweet Potatoes, dusted with our special blend of seasoning.
More about Liberty Burger
The Brass Tap image

 

The Brass Tap

6959 Arapaho Rd, Dallas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Side Sweet Potato Fries
More about The Brass Tap
Sweet Potato Fry image

 

Liberty Burger

5211 Forest Lane, Dallas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sweet Potato Fry$3.25
Sweet Potatoes, dusted with our special blend of seasoning.
More about Liberty Burger

