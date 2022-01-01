Sweet potato fries in Dallas
Dallas restaurants that serve sweet potato fries
More about BurgerIM
CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
BurgerIM
5301 Alpha Road., Dallas
|Sweet Potato Fries
|$3.79
More about SOLO BURGERS AND WINGS
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
SOLO BURGERS AND WINGS
6413 Hillcrest Ave, Dallas
|Sweet Potato Fries
|$3.99
More about Liberty Burger
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Liberty Burger
1904 Abrams Parkway, Dallas
|Sweet Potato Fry
|$3.25
Sweet Potatoes, dusted with our special blend of seasoning.
More about Liberty Burger
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Liberty Burger
5181 Keller Springs, Dallas
|Sweet Potato Fry
|$3.25
Sweet Potatoes, dusted with our special blend of seasoning.