Street tacos in Dallas

Go
Dallas restaurants
Toast

Dallas restaurants that serve street tacos

Bowlski's image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Bowlski's

1825 Abrams Parkway, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Street Tacos$3.00
Single taco. Choice of tenderloin beef, fajita chicken, or fajita veggies. Comes with side of onion and cilantro. Add small chips and salsa for $2 or Queso or Guacamole for $4.
More about Bowlski's
***Nuno's Tacos & Vegmex Grill ***** image

TACOS

***Nuno's Tacos & Vegmex Grill *****

8024 Spring Valley Rd, Dallas

Avg 4.7 (362 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
STREET TACO corn$2.25
Our take on vegan street tacos. Choose a protein, toppings, and add-ons.
More about ***Nuno's Tacos & Vegmex Grill *****
Taco Lingo image

 

Taco Lingo

2301 N. Akard St., Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Street Tacos$12.95
house-made corn tortillas, choice of: fajita steak, chicken or carnitas, topped with avcado verde sauce + cilantro. served on the side: onions, mexican rice + charro or mashed black beans
More about Taco Lingo
Item pic

 

El Chifrijo Puerto Rican Fusion

3230 Towerwood Dr., Farmers Branch

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
3 Chifri Street Tacos$12.00
(Gluten Free) Beef, pork, chicken, or roasted veggies served on corn tortilla with cheese, pico de gallo, and sauce
More about El Chifrijo Puerto Rican Fusion

Browse other tasty dishes in Dallas

Yellow Curry

Waffles

Galbi

Sweet Potato Fries

Fried Chicken Sandwiches

Veggie Rolls

Pad Thai

Caesar Salad

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Dallas to explore

North Dallas

Avg 4.6 (27 restaurants)

Lower Greenville

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Uptown

Avg 3.8 (13 restaurants)

Lakewood

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Oak Cliff

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Trinity Groves

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Deep Ellum

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Design District

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Map

More near Dallas to explore

Richardson

Avg 4.2 (35 restaurants)

Irving

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Garland

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Carrollton

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Addison

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Mesquite

Avg 3.8 (5 restaurants)

Duncanville

No reviews yet

Rowlett

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Grand Prairie

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Sherman

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Durant

Avg 4.6 (1 restaurants)

Waco

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Tyler

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Paris

No reviews yet

Longview

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (238 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.4 (71 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.4 (139 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (146 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (432 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston