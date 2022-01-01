Street tacos in Dallas
Dallas restaurants that serve street tacos
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Bowlski's
1825 Abrams Parkway, Dallas
|Street Tacos
|$3.00
Single taco. Choice of tenderloin beef, fajita chicken, or fajita veggies. Comes with side of onion and cilantro. Add small chips and salsa for $2 or Queso or Guacamole for $4.
TACOS
***Nuno's Tacos & Vegmex Grill *****
8024 Spring Valley Rd, Dallas
|STREET TACO corn
|$2.25
Our take on vegan street tacos. Choose a protein, toppings, and add-ons.
Taco Lingo
2301 N. Akard St., Dallas
|Street Tacos
|$12.95
house-made corn tortillas, choice of: fajita steak, chicken or carnitas, topped with avcado verde sauce + cilantro. served on the side: onions, mexican rice + charro or mashed black beans