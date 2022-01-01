Beef salad in Dallas
Dallas restaurants that serve beef salad
More about Banana Leaf Thai Cuisine
Banana Leaf Thai Cuisine
17370 Preston Rd, Dallas
|Beef Salad
|$15.99
Sliced beef marinated and grilled, mixed with red and green onions, tomato, mushroom, celery, red and green bell peppers. Flavored with lemongrass, fresh Thai chili, and lime dressing on a bed of lettuce.
More about Mama's Daughters' Diner
Mama's Daughters' Diner
2014 Irving Blvd., Dallas
|• Beef Taco Salad w/ picante sauce
|$11.25
Fresh tossed greens with tomato, onion and cheese in a Flour Tortilla Shell. Served with picante sauce.