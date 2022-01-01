Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Beef salad in Dallas

Go
Dallas restaurants
Toast

Dallas restaurants that serve beef salad

Item pic

 

Banana Leaf Thai Cuisine

17370 Preston Rd, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Beef Salad$15.99
Sliced beef marinated and grilled, mixed with red and green onions, tomato, mushroom, celery, red and green bell peppers. Flavored with lemongrass, fresh Thai chili, and lime dressing on a bed of lettuce.
More about Banana Leaf Thai Cuisine
Item pic

 

Mama's Daughters' Diner

2014 Irving Blvd., Dallas

Avg 4.4 (1168 reviews)
Takeout
• Beef Taco Salad w/ picante sauce$11.25
Fresh tossed greens with tomato, onion and cheese in a Flour Tortilla Shell. Served with picante sauce.
More about Mama's Daughters' Diner
La Calle Doce image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

La Calle Doce

415 W. Twelfth St, Dallas

Avg 4.5 (1415 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
TACO SALAD BEEF$13.95
More about La Calle Doce

Browse other tasty dishes in Dallas

Tortilla Soup

Chicken Fajitas

Hanger Steaks

Hot And Sour Soup

Shrimp Wraps

Chilaquiles

Shrimp Quesadillas

Banana Bread Pudding

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Dallas to explore

North Dallas

Avg 4.5 (36 restaurants)

Lower Greenville

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Uptown

Avg 4.1 (21 restaurants)

Deep Ellum

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Lakewood

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Trinity Groves

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Oak Cliff

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

East Dallas

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)
Map

More near Dallas to explore

Richardson

Avg 4.2 (56 restaurants)

Irving

Avg 4.5 (36 restaurants)

Garland

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Carrollton

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Addison

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Grand Prairie

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Mesquite

Avg 3.8 (9 restaurants)

Rowlett

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Duncanville

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Sherman

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Durant

Avg 4.6 (2 restaurants)

Waco

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Tyler

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Paris

No reviews yet

Longview

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (332 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (102 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (227 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (217 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (632 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston