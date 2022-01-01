Darien sandwich spots you'll love

Toast

Must-try sandwich spots in Darien

BARVIDA image

 

BARVIDA

879 Post Road, Darien CT, Darien

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
The Energizer$12.99
Banana
Chocolate Protein Powder
Peanut Butter
Granola
Blueberries
Cinnamon
Almond Milk
Himalayan Salt
The PB&J$10.99
Brazilian Açaí
Strawberries
Blueberries
Oats
Peanut Butter
Monk Fruit
Cold-Pressed Apple Juice
The Berry Best$9.99
Brazilian Açaí
Banana
Strawberries
Blueberries
Cold-Pressed Apple Juice
Monk Fruit
Vavalas Deli image

SANDWICHES

Vavalas Deli

156 heights rd, Darien

Avg 4.6 (30 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Egg roll$3.25
CYO Sandwich
Chicken Parm$7.99
Aux Delices image

 

Aux Delices

25 Old Kings Highway North, Darien

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
#19 Wrap - Gloria's Chicken$8.99
**No Substitutions**
Chicken tenders, lettuce, tomato, avocado, sriracha, cumin, olive oil, red onion, salt & pepper, Jalapeno and cheddar cheese.
#17 Sandwich - Turkey Avocado$11.49
Roasted turkey and avocado, lettuce, tomato, maille mustard, housemade mayo on Kneaded Bread country white.
PS - Baby Arugula$11.99
dried cranberries, honey almonds, manchego & sherry vinaigrette.
Baja Joe's Tex-Mex Bistro image

 

Baja Joe's Tex-Mex Bistro

20 Center St, Darien

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Coyoacan$4.75
slow cooked beef brisket, robust spices like cayenne, aromatics like clove, salsa verde, cotija cheese & crema
Sonora$4.75
marinated carne asada steak, pico, jalapeno salsa & crema
Palenque$4.50
pastor taco - marinated pork, pineapple salsa & crema (aromatic spices like cinnamon, cloves and allspice)
