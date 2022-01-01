Darien sandwich spots you'll love
Must-try sandwich spots in Darien
More about BARVIDA
BARVIDA
879 Post Road, Darien CT, Darien
|Popular items
|The Energizer
|$12.99
Banana
Chocolate Protein Powder
Peanut Butter
Granola
Blueberries
Cinnamon
Almond Milk
Himalayan Salt
|The PB&J
|$10.99
Brazilian Açaí
Strawberries
Blueberries
Oats
Peanut Butter
Monk Fruit
Cold-Pressed Apple Juice
|The Berry Best
|$9.99
Brazilian Açaí
Banana
Strawberries
Blueberries
Cold-Pressed Apple Juice
Monk Fruit
More about Vavalas Deli
SANDWICHES
Vavalas Deli
156 heights rd, Darien
|Popular items
|Egg roll
|$3.25
|CYO Sandwich
|Chicken Parm
|$7.99
More about Aux Delices
Aux Delices
25 Old Kings Highway North, Darien
|Popular items
|#19 Wrap - Gloria's Chicken
|$8.99
**No Substitutions**
Chicken tenders, lettuce, tomato, avocado, sriracha, cumin, olive oil, red onion, salt & pepper, Jalapeno and cheddar cheese.
|#17 Sandwich - Turkey Avocado
|$11.49
Roasted turkey and avocado, lettuce, tomato, maille mustard, housemade mayo on Kneaded Bread country white.
|PS - Baby Arugula
|$11.99
dried cranberries, honey almonds, manchego & sherry vinaigrette.
More about Baja Joe's Tex-Mex Bistro
Baja Joe's Tex-Mex Bistro
20 Center St, Darien
|Popular items
|Coyoacan
|$4.75
slow cooked beef brisket, robust spices like cayenne, aromatics like clove, salsa verde, cotija cheese & crema
|Sonora
|$4.75
marinated carne asada steak, pico, jalapeno salsa & crema
|Palenque
|$4.50
pastor taco - marinated pork, pineapple salsa & crema (aromatic spices like cinnamon, cloves and allspice)