Fried rice in Dayton

Thai Kitchen - 8971 kingsridge dr
8971 kingsridge dr, Dayton
|thai kitchen fried rice dinner
|$0.00
basil,onions, bell pepper, eggplant, mushroom
|fried rice dinner
|$0.00
egg, onions, tomato, carrot, baby corn, tomato
|pineapple fried rice lunch
|$0.00
pineapple, egg, onions, tomato, carrot, baby corn, cashew nut
Thai Table - 5841 far hills ave
5841 far hills ave, Centerville
|BASIL FRIED RICE
|$0.00
basil,onions, bell pepper, eggplant, mushroom
|MANGO FRIED RICE
|$0.00
egg, mango, onions, bell pepper, tomato
|Basil fried rice lunch
|$0.00
basil,onions, bell pepper, eggplant, mushroom