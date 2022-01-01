Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chili burgers in Northwest

Northwest restaurants
Northwest restaurants that serve chili burgers

Bacon Chili Crunch Burger image

 

Slaters 50-50

3600 Blake Street, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
2/3 Bacon Chili Crunch Burger$18.00
1/3 Bacon Chili Crunch Burger$15.00
Black Canyon Angus beef topped with melted cheddar cheese, Slater's bacon chili and a crunchy layer of potato chips on a brioche bun with lettuce, tomato and red onions.
More about Slaters 50-50
Sam's No.3 Downtown image

BURRITOS

Sam's No.3 Downtown

1500 Curtis St, Denver

Avg 4.3 (3703 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Green Chili Mexi-Burger$18.99
Flour tortilla wrapped around a half pound burger and refrieds, cheddar, smothered in Sam's No.3 Kickin' Green Chili, and a side.
More about Sam's No.3 Downtown
Item pic

CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Fire on the Mountain

3801 W 32nd Ave, Denver

Avg 4 (920 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
CO Green Chili Burger$16.00
Grass fed beef patty. Housemade Hatch green chili sauce. Bacon. Pepperjack cheese. Lettuce. Tomato. Fried shallots. Chipotle mayo. Cooked to medium.
More about Fire on the Mountain

