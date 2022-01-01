Chili burgers in Northwest
Northwest restaurants that serve chili burgers
More about Slaters 50-50
Slaters 50-50
3600 Blake Street, Denver
|2/3 Bacon Chili Crunch Burger
|$18.00
|1/3 Bacon Chili Crunch Burger
|$15.00
Black Canyon Angus beef topped with melted cheddar cheese, Slater's bacon chili and a crunchy layer of potato chips on a brioche bun with lettuce, tomato and red onions.
More about Sam's No.3 Downtown
BURRITOS
Sam's No.3 Downtown
1500 Curtis St, Denver
|Green Chili Mexi-Burger
|$18.99
Flour tortilla wrapped around a half pound burger and refrieds, cheddar, smothered in Sam's No.3 Kickin' Green Chili, and a side.
More about Fire on the Mountain
CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Fire on the Mountain
3801 W 32nd Ave, Denver
|CO Green Chili Burger
|$16.00
Grass fed beef patty. Housemade Hatch green chili sauce. Bacon. Pepperjack cheese. Lettuce. Tomato. Fried shallots. Chipotle mayo. Cooked to medium.