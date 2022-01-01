Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cucumber salad in Northwest

Northwest restaurants
Northwest restaurants that serve cucumber salad

Item pic

 

The Ginger Pig

4262 Lowell Blvd, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chinese Smashed Cucumber Salad (GF)$5.69
Chinese cucumber smashed and then tossed with spicy Sichuan oil, Chinese black vinegar, garlic, fresno chili and cilantro. (GF, VEGAN)
More about The Ginger Pig
Item pic

 

Spice Room | Neighborhood Indian Bistro

3157 W 38th Ave, Denver

Avg 4.5 (417 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Cucumber Salad$3.99
Indian style cucumber, tomato, onion, and spices salad. This cooling cucumber dish is often served alongside a spicy Indian entree. (Gluten Free)
Indian Cucumber Salad$6.00
Indian style chopped cucumber, tomato, onion, and homemade dressing salad. This cooling cucumber salad is often served alongside a spicy Indian entree. Vegan, Gluten-free, and Soy-free.
More about Spice Room | Neighborhood Indian Bistro
45d10079-add8-4bf0-9c7a-5e7ff7b75907 image

 

Gorlami Pizza

3200 Pecos Street, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
CUCUMBER TOMATO SALAD$13.00
feta cheese, pistachios, pickled onions, arugula
More about Gorlami Pizza

