Cucumber salad in Northwest
Northwest restaurants that serve cucumber salad
More about The Ginger Pig
The Ginger Pig
4262 Lowell Blvd, Denver
|Chinese Smashed Cucumber Salad (GF)
|$5.69
Chinese cucumber smashed and then tossed with spicy Sichuan oil, Chinese black vinegar, garlic, fresno chili and cilantro. (GF, VEGAN)
More about Spice Room | Neighborhood Indian Bistro
Spice Room | Neighborhood Indian Bistro
3157 W 38th Ave, Denver
|Cucumber Salad
|$3.99
Indian style cucumber, tomato, onion, and spices salad. This cooling cucumber dish is often served alongside a spicy Indian entree. (Gluten Free)
|Indian Cucumber Salad
|$6.00
Indian style chopped cucumber, tomato, onion, and homemade dressing salad. This cooling cucumber salad is often served alongside a spicy Indian entree. Vegan, Gluten-free, and Soy-free.