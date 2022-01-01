Clams in Edmonds
SALADS • TAPAS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Demetris Woodstone Taverna
101 Main St, Edmonds
|Clam Chowder
|$6.00
A traditional, creamy New England clam chowder w/fresh clams
|Clam Chowder Bread Bowl
|$16.00
A traditional, creamy New England clam chowder w/fresh clams. Served in a rustica bread bowl
SanKai
111 4th Avenue North, Downtown Edmonds
|Hokkigai (Surf Clam) Nigiri
|$3.00
|Tairagai (fan shell clam) Nigiri
|$5.50
Dong Ting Chun - Edmonds
22001 Hwy 99 #400, Edmonds
|金汤凤捞蛤 Clam with Golden Soup
|$19.99
Salt & Iron
321 Main Street, Edmonds
|KIDS STEAMED CLAMS
|$10.00
|CURRY MUSSELS & CLAMS
|$21.00
mussels· clams· coconut curry broth· chilies ·shaved red onion· lime· herbs· como loaf