Clams in Edmonds

Edmonds restaurants
Edmonds restaurants that serve clams

SALADS • TAPAS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Demetris Woodstone Taverna

101 Main St, Edmonds

Avg 4.4 (1342 reviews)
Takeout
Clam Chowder$6.00
A traditional, creamy New England clam chowder w/fresh clams
Clam Chowder Bread Bowl$16.00
A traditional, creamy New England clam chowder w/fresh clams. Served in a rustica bread bowl
SanKai

111 4th Avenue North, Downtown Edmonds

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Hokkigai (Surf Clam) Nigiri$3.00
Tairagai (fan shell clam) Nigiri$5.50
Dong Ting Chun - Edmonds

22001 Hwy 99 #400, Edmonds

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
金汤凤捞蛤 Clam with Golden Soup$19.99
Salt & Iron

321 Main Street, Edmonds

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
KIDS STEAMED CLAMS$10.00
CURRY MUSSELS & CLAMS$21.00
mussels· clams· coconut curry broth· chilies ·shaved red onion· lime· herbs· como loaf
Looking For Chai Taiwanese Kitchen

22511 Highway 99 Ste 100, Edmonds

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
剝皮辣椒蛤蠣雞湯 Free Range Chicken with Pickled Chili and Clams$21.95
