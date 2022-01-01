Fried chicken sandwiches in Englewood

Toast

Englewood restaurants that serve fried chicken sandwiches

Crispy Chicken Sandwich image

 

Chop Shop

3150 South Broadway, Englewood

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$13.00
All Natural Chicken Breast, Bacon, White Cheddar, Ranch Aioli, Romaine, Tomato
More about Chop Shop
Al's Fried Chicken Breast Sandwich image

PIZZA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

2 Penguins Tap & Grill

13065 E Briarwood Ave, Centennial

Avg 4.1 (430 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Al's Fried Chicken Breast Sandwich$14.00
Signature recipe boneless chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickle, all on a potato bun served with fries and a side of ranch.
More about 2 Penguins Tap & Grill
Crispy Buffalo Chicken Sandwich image

PIZZA • TACOS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

ViewHouse Centennial

7101 South Clinton Street, Centennial

Avg 3.9 (946 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Crispy Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$15.00
local organic fried romesco chicken, applewood-smoked bacon, pepper jack, fried pickles, red onions, ranch, brioche bun
More about ViewHouse Centennial

