Chicken salad in Exeter

Go
Exeter restaurants
Toast

Exeter restaurants that serve chicken salad

Item pic

 

Glendale Dining Services

117 North Road, Brentwood

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Salad Sandwich$3.75
Premium Chicken Salad, Lettuce & Tomato on Country Wheat.
More about Glendale Dining Services
Las Olas Taqueria image

 

Las Olas Taqueria

30 Portsmouth Ave, Exeter

Avg 4.2 (692 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Salad$9.59
More about Las Olas Taqueria

Browse other tasty dishes in Exeter

Paninis

Chicken Sandwiches

Map

More near Exeter to explore

Portsmouth

Avg 4.4 (39 restaurants)

Newburyport

Avg 4.3 (29 restaurants)

Hampton

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Salisbury

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Amesbury

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Kittery

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Durham

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Epping

Avg 4 (5 restaurants)

Stratham

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (381 restaurants)

Laconia

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (51 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (45 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (396 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (372 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (147 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (247 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (821 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (71 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston