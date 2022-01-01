Curry puffs in Fairfax
Asian Joint
10919 Main Street, Fairfax
|Chicken Curry Puffs
|$9.00
Crispy and flaky shortcrust pastries stuffed with curried chicken chunks, potatoes. Served with sweet chili cucumber sauce. These are traditional Thai street snacks that are sure to pack a delicious punch!
|Vegetarian Curry Puffs
|$9.00
Crispy and flaky shortcrust pastries stuffed with curried plant based chicken, peas, and potatoes. Served with sweet chili cucumber sauce.