Curry puffs in Fairfax

Fairfax restaurants
Fairfax restaurants that serve curry puffs

Asian Joint

10919 Main Street, Fairfax

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Curry Puffs$9.00
Crispy and flaky shortcrust pastries stuffed with curried chicken chunks, potatoes. Served with sweet chili cucumber sauce. These are traditional Thai street snacks that are sure to pack a delicious punch!
Vegetarian Curry Puffs$9.00
Crispy and flaky shortcrust pastries stuffed with curried plant based chicken, peas, and potatoes. Served with sweet chili cucumber sauce.
More about Asian Joint
SOUPS • NOODLES

U-SA Thai Restaurant

11270 James Swart Cir, Fairfax

Avg 4.6 (1903 reviews)
Takeout
Curry Puff$6.95
Deep-fried pastry filled with curry powder, potatoes, onions, peas, and carrots. Served with cucumbers in vinaigrette. Choice of Chicken or Vegetable
More about U-SA Thai Restaurant

