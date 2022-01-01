Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Muffins in Fairfax

Go
Fairfax restaurants
Toast

Fairfax restaurants that serve muffins

Sophia's Cafe image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Sophia's Cafe

8260 Willow Oaks Corporate Drive, Fairfax

Avg 4.8 (13 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Steak & Cheese$9.50
Sliced Rib Eye Steak / Provolone Cheese / Grilled Onions / Lettuce / Tomato/ Mayonnaise
Turkey Delight$9.75
Sliced Turkey Breast / Bacon / Swiss Cheese / Avocado / Sprouts / Lettuce / Tomato / Multi Grain
BLT$7.75
Bacon / Lettuce / Tomato / Mayonnaise / White Toast
More about Sophia's Cafe
Mom & Pop by Dolcezza image

 

Mom & Pop by Dolcezza

2909 District Avenue, Fairfax

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Iced DDL Latte$5.50
At some point in your life you’ll be asked to do something that at face value seems fairly easy but for some reason you can never get around to getting it done. Whenever that happens, I want you to remember this description.
Iced Latte$4.70
Most literary scholars incorrectly believe Wilfred Owen’s poem “Strange Meeting” reflects his experiences in the trenches of World War 1 but he later clarified in his memoirs that the poem was inspired by his early years in the Manchester Regiment constantly waiting in queue for an iced latte during tea time.
Iced Vanilla Latte$5.50
“At that time, I often thought that if I had had to live in the trunk of a dead tree, with nothing to do but look up at the sky flowing overhead, little by little, I would have gotten used to it.”
— The Stranger, Albert Camus
More about Mom & Pop by Dolcezza
Caboose Brewing Company image

 

Caboose Brewing Company - Fairfax

2918 Eskridge Rd, Fairfax

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lemon Cranberry Muffin$3.50
More about Caboose Brewing Company - Fairfax

Browse other tasty dishes in Fairfax

Cake

Chicken Salad

Chicken Parmesan

Shrimp Rolls

Thai Coffee

Pineapple Fried Rice

Bread Pudding

Tom Yum Soup

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Fairfax to explore

Mosaic

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

Old Town Fairfax

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
Map

More near Fairfax to explore

Vienna

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Falls Church

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)

Chantilly

Avg 4.1 (15 restaurants)

Reston

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Herndon

Avg 3.8 (13 restaurants)

Centreville

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Annandale

Avg 5 (8 restaurants)

Clifton

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (649 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (343 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Hagerstown

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (563 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (352 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (264 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (230 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (122 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (315 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston