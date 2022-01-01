Muffins in Fairfax
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Sophia's Cafe
8260 Willow Oaks Corporate Drive, Fairfax
|Steak & Cheese
|$9.50
Sliced Rib Eye Steak / Provolone Cheese / Grilled Onions / Lettuce / Tomato/ Mayonnaise
|Turkey Delight
|$9.75
Sliced Turkey Breast / Bacon / Swiss Cheese / Avocado / Sprouts / Lettuce / Tomato / Multi Grain
|BLT
|$7.75
Bacon / Lettuce / Tomato / Mayonnaise / White Toast
Mom & Pop by Dolcezza
2909 District Avenue, Fairfax
|Iced DDL Latte
|$5.50
At some point in your life you’ll be asked to do something that at face value seems fairly easy but for some reason you can never get around to getting it done. Whenever that happens, I want you to remember this description.
|Iced Latte
|$4.70
Most literary scholars incorrectly believe Wilfred Owen’s poem “Strange Meeting” reflects his experiences in the trenches of World War 1 but he later clarified in his memoirs that the poem was inspired by his early years in the Manchester Regiment constantly waiting in queue for an iced latte during tea time.
|Iced Vanilla Latte
|$5.50
“At that time, I often thought that if I had had to live in the trunk of a dead tree, with nothing to do but look up at the sky flowing overhead, little by little, I would have gotten used to it.”
— The Stranger, Albert Camus