Street tacos in Fairfax

Fairfax restaurants
Fairfax restaurants that serve street tacos

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • TAPAS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Blue Iguana - Neighborhood Favorite

12727 Shoppes Lane, Fairfax

Avg 4.1 (1253 reviews)
Jose's Street Tacos$9.00
More about Blue Iguana - Neighborhood Favorite
Honor Brewing Kitchen

11250 James Swart Circle, Fairfax

No reviews yet
STREET TACOS$13.00
choice of 3:
(1) steak: chimichurri, onion, cilantro, queso fresco
(2) beer battered fish: mango salsa, chipotle lime aioli
(3) pork: BBQ, creamy slaw
Special Tacos:
(4) Teriyaki chicken, sesame seeds, cucumber, scallions.
(5) Fried Shrimp, cabbage, carrots, tartar sauce, tomatoes.
(6) Chorizo, scrambled eggs, avocado, jalapeno, black beans, shredded jack cheese.
More about Honor Brewing Kitchen

