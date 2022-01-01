Chicken sandwiches in Florissant
Florissant restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
New York Grill (2)
540 N Hwy 67, Florrisant
|Chicken Philly Sandwich
|$7.99
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$7.99
New York Grill (4)
3805 Vaile Avenue, florissant
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$7.99
|Buffalo chicken sandwich
|$7.99
|Chicken Philly Sandwich
|$7.99
New York Grill (1)
41 Flower Valley S.C., Florissant
|Chicken Philly Sandwich
|$7.99
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$6.99
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$7.99
Mattingly's - Florissant
8108 N Lindbergh Blvd, Florissant
|Chicken Parmesan Sandwich
|$9.99
Crispy chicken breast topped with our marinara sauce and parmesan cheese. Served on cheese garlic bread.
|Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$8.99
Crispy chicken breast tossed in our original hot sauce and topped with pepper jack cheese. Served on a brioche bun with a side of ranch.
|Blackened Chicken Sandwich
|$8.99