Chicken sandwiches in Florissant

Florissant restaurants
Florissant restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

New York Grill (3) image

 

New York Grill (2)

540 N Hwy 67, Florrisant

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Philly Sandwich$7.99
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$7.99
More about New York Grill (2)
New York Grill (4) image

 

New York Grill (4)

3805 Vaile Avenue, florissant

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$7.99
Buffalo chicken sandwich$7.99
Chicken Philly Sandwich$7.99
More about New York Grill (4)
Banner pic

 

New York Grill (1)

41 Flower Valley S.C., Florissant

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Philly Sandwich$7.99
Fried Chicken Sandwich$6.99
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$7.99
More about New York Grill (1)
Banner pic

 

Mattingly's - Florissant

8108 N Lindbergh Blvd, Florissant

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Parmesan Sandwich$9.99
Crispy chicken breast topped with our marinara sauce and parmesan cheese. Served on cheese garlic bread.
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$8.99
Crispy chicken breast tossed in our original hot sauce and topped with pepper jack cheese. Served on a brioche bun with a side of ranch.
Blackened Chicken Sandwich$8.99
More about Mattingly's - Florissant

