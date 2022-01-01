Fort Lauderdale juice & smoothie spots you'll love

Fort Lauderdale restaurants
Toast

Must-try juice & smoothie spots in Fort Lauderdale

Living Green image

SMOOTHIES • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRUITS

Living Green

1305 E Commercial Blvd, Oakland Park

Avg 4.7 (1452 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Veggie Monster$12.00
Spinach Wrap, Organic Quinoa, Avocado, Alfalfa sprouts, Hummus, Raisins, Almonds, Sundried Tomato, Red Onion, Scallions
The Beast$12.00
Meatballs (beef), Marinara Sauce, Tarragon Chicken, Swiss Cheese, Red Cabbage, Kale, Mushrooms, Feta Cheese & Almonds
Original Brazillian$14.00
Açaí berry, banana, apple, granola, blueberries, goji berries, chia seeds, local honey, coconut flakes, sliced almonds
More about Living Green
Press & Grind Cafe image

 

Press & Grind Cafe

474 N. Federal Hwy., Ft Lauderdale

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Breakfast Croissant$7.65
Our most popular menu item . . . enjoy a freshly baked butter croissant with our house made herb spread, fresh scrambled eggs, sweet & spicy bacon topped with cheddar cheese and baby arugula
Create Smoothie (Up to 5)$11.90
Create your perfect recipe by choosing up to any 5 fruits or vegetables
Latte$2.55
A latte is a coffee drink made with 2 oz of espresso and steamed milk. Available Hot or Iced and also available in 12 ounce or 16 ounce sizes
More about Press & Grind Cafe
Oasis Lounge image

 

Oasis Lounge

1824 Cordova Road, Fort Lauderdale

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
HOT ITALIAN$11.00
PHILLY CHEESESTEAK$11.00
ROOSTER SANDWICH$10.00
More about Oasis Lounge
Pho Bar Vietnamese Kitchen image

 

Pho Bar Vietnamese Kitchen

6310 Griffin Rd. B-107, Davie

Avg 4.5 (86 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
CHICKEN PHO l Pho Ga$15.00
Chicken broth simmered to perfection . A mix of dark and white meat chicken is served with fresh noodles.
SPRING ROLLS l Gỏi Cuốn$6.00
Our spring rolls are filled with pork, shrimps, rice vermicelli, lettuce, fresh herbs, bean sprouts, wrapped in rice paper, and served with peanut hoisin shallot dipping sauce.
Allergy alert: shell fish, peanuts
RARE EYE ROUND & BRISKET PHO l Pho Tai Gau$13.00
Beef broth pho with eye round and brisket. Served with bean sprouts, basil and culantro, garnished with green onions and sweet yellow.
More about Pho Bar Vietnamese Kitchen
Press & Grind Cafe image

 

Press & Grind Cafe

1300 SE 17th Street, Fort Lauderdale

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Celery Juice$8.45
Made from freshly pressed 100% organic celery
Chicken Club$11.35
Freshly grilled free range organic chicken breast served on 2 slices of multi-grain toast dressed with our parmesan pesto spread, fresh mixed greens, tomato slices, sweet & spicy bacon, and gruyere cheese.
Latte$3.95
A latte is a coffee drink made with 2 oz of espresso and steamed milk. Available Hot or Iced and also available in 12 ounce or 16 ounce sizes
More about Press & Grind Cafe
545 Degrees Bánh Mì Café image

 

545 Degrees Bánh Mì Café

6461 Stirling Road, Davie

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Popcorn Chicken$6.95
fried chicken nuggets with sriracha aioli
9. Tofu/Đậu Hủ Chay$5.95
Sauté tofu, pickled carrots and daikon, cucumbers, cilantro, jalapeños and a topped off with sweet soy dressing
Vietnamese Doughnut/Banh Tieu$1.75
fried sesame seeds doughnut
More about 545 Degrees Bánh Mì Café
Green Bar & Kitchen image

 

Green Bar & Kitchen

1075 SE 17 St, Ft. Lauderdale

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
BBQ Bacon Cheeze Burger$14.99
Impossible or Beyond Patty, Tempeh Bacon, American Cheese, Onion Straws, BBQ Suace + Jalapeno Ranch
Regular Fries$4.75
hand cut fries
Loaded Fries$7.75
Hand Cut Fries or Sweet Potato Waffle Fries with Cheese Sauce, Garlic Aioli and Scallion with a Choice of Sausage Crumble, Walnut Meat, Chili, Black Beans, Broccoli Confetti or Cauliflower Confetti
More about Green Bar & Kitchen
Vale Food Co. image

 

Vale Food Co.

420 N Federal Highway, Fort Lauderdale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
BYO Super Bowl$17.99
Our SUPER BOWL has a choice of 3 Bases, 2 Veggies, 3 Proteins, 2 Boosts and 2 Sauces
More about Vale Food Co.
Restaurant banner

 

Grateful Juice Bar

619 Breakers Av, Fort Lauderdale

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Grateful Juice Bar

