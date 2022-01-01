Fort Lauderdale juice & smoothie spots you'll love
Must-try juice & smoothie spots in Fort Lauderdale
More about Living Green
SMOOTHIES • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRUITS
Living Green
1305 E Commercial Blvd, Oakland Park
|Popular items
|Veggie Monster
|$12.00
Spinach Wrap, Organic Quinoa, Avocado, Alfalfa sprouts, Hummus, Raisins, Almonds, Sundried Tomato, Red Onion, Scallions
|The Beast
|$12.00
Meatballs (beef), Marinara Sauce, Tarragon Chicken, Swiss Cheese, Red Cabbage, Kale, Mushrooms, Feta Cheese & Almonds
|Original Brazillian
|$14.00
Açaí berry, banana, apple, granola, blueberries, goji berries, chia seeds, local honey, coconut flakes, sliced almonds
More about Press & Grind Cafe
Press & Grind Cafe
474 N. Federal Hwy., Ft Lauderdale
|Popular items
|Breakfast Croissant
|$7.65
Our most popular menu item . . . enjoy a freshly baked butter croissant with our house made herb spread, fresh scrambled eggs, sweet & spicy bacon topped with cheddar cheese and baby arugula
|Create Smoothie (Up to 5)
|$11.90
Create your perfect recipe by choosing up to any 5 fruits or vegetables
|Latte
|$2.55
A latte is a coffee drink made with 2 oz of espresso and steamed milk. Available Hot or Iced and also available in 12 ounce or 16 ounce sizes
More about Oasis Lounge
Oasis Lounge
1824 Cordova Road, Fort Lauderdale
|Popular items
|HOT ITALIAN
|$11.00
|PHILLY CHEESESTEAK
|$11.00
|ROOSTER SANDWICH
|$10.00
More about Pho Bar Vietnamese Kitchen
Pho Bar Vietnamese Kitchen
6310 Griffin Rd. B-107, Davie
|Popular items
|CHICKEN PHO l Pho Ga
|$15.00
Chicken broth simmered to perfection . A mix of dark and white meat chicken is served with fresh noodles.
|SPRING ROLLS l Gỏi Cuốn
|$6.00
Our spring rolls are filled with pork, shrimps, rice vermicelli, lettuce, fresh herbs, bean sprouts, wrapped in rice paper, and served with peanut hoisin shallot dipping sauce.
Allergy alert: shell fish, peanuts
|RARE EYE ROUND & BRISKET PHO l Pho Tai Gau
|$13.00
Beef broth pho with eye round and brisket. Served with bean sprouts, basil and culantro, garnished with green onions and sweet yellow.
More about Press & Grind Cafe
Press & Grind Cafe
1300 SE 17th Street, Fort Lauderdale
|Popular items
|Celery Juice
|$8.45
Made from freshly pressed 100% organic celery
|Chicken Club
|$11.35
Freshly grilled free range organic chicken breast served on 2 slices of multi-grain toast dressed with our parmesan pesto spread, fresh mixed greens, tomato slices, sweet & spicy bacon, and gruyere cheese.
|Latte
|$3.95
A latte is a coffee drink made with 2 oz of espresso and steamed milk. Available Hot or Iced and also available in 12 ounce or 16 ounce sizes
More about 545 Degrees Bánh Mì Café
545 Degrees Bánh Mì Café
6461 Stirling Road, Davie
|Popular items
|Popcorn Chicken
|$6.95
fried chicken nuggets with sriracha aioli
|9. Tofu/Đậu Hủ Chay
|$5.95
Sauté tofu, pickled carrots and daikon, cucumbers, cilantro, jalapeños and a topped off with sweet soy dressing
|Vietnamese Doughnut/Banh Tieu
|$1.75
fried sesame seeds doughnut
More about Green Bar & Kitchen
Green Bar & Kitchen
1075 SE 17 St, Ft. Lauderdale
|Popular items
|BBQ Bacon Cheeze Burger
|$14.99
Impossible or Beyond Patty, Tempeh Bacon, American Cheese, Onion Straws, BBQ Suace + Jalapeno Ranch
|Regular Fries
|$4.75
hand cut fries
|Loaded Fries
|$7.75
Hand Cut Fries or Sweet Potato Waffle Fries with Cheese Sauce, Garlic Aioli and Scallion with a Choice of Sausage Crumble, Walnut Meat, Chili, Black Beans, Broccoli Confetti or Cauliflower Confetti
More about Vale Food Co.
Vale Food Co.
420 N Federal Highway, Fort Lauderdale
|Popular items
|BYO Super Bowl
|$17.99
Our SUPER BOWL has a choice of 3 Bases, 2 Veggies, 3 Proteins, 2 Boosts and 2 Sauces