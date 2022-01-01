Avocado salad in Fort Lauderdale
Fort Lauderdale restaurants that serve avocado salad
More about Grand Cafe - Hollywood
Grand Cafe - Hollywood
2905 Stirling Rd, Hollywood
|Avocado Salad Sandwich
|$14.95
More about Landlubbers Raw Bar & Grill
Landlubbers Raw Bar & Grill
1851 N Pine Island Road, Plantation
|Diced Chicken Avocado Salad
|$13.99
fresh greens, tomatoes, onions, candied pecans, sliced avocado. choice of dressing
|Grilled Chicken & Avocado Salad
|$14.99
grilled chicken breast sliced + spring mix, fresh greens, diced tomatoes, mixed cheeses, seasoned croutons, diced onions. choice of dressing
|Blackened Mahi-Mahi Filet Avocado Salad
|$16.99
fresh greens, tomatoes, onions, candied pecans, sliced avocado. choice of dressing
More about Aroi Thai & Sushi - Oakland Park
Aroi Thai & Sushi - Oakland Park
5943 West Oakland Park Boulevard, Lauderhill
|Crab Avocado Salad
|$11.00
Imitation crab, avocado, masago, spicy mayo, spring mix, potato chips, and daikon serve with ginger dressing
More about Newbury Salads
Newbury Salads
112 Davie Blvd Unit B, Fort Lauderdale
|Cowboy Avocado Salad
|$10.95
Romaine, chicken, avocado, red onion, cilantro & mint, black beans, feta, jalapeño lime cilantro dressing
More about LUCKY CAT STREET EATERY
LUCKY CAT STREET EATERY
6322 Andrew Ave, Fort Lauderdale
|Avocado Crab Salad
|$10.00
Avocado crab salad with ginger dressing, masago, spicy mayo
More about Cielito Lindo
Cielito Lindo
91 NE 44th st, Oakland Park
|Avocado Salad
|$7.00
Fresh avocado, lettuce, sliced onion, sliced tomato with choice of dressing
More about Park and Ocean
Park and Ocean
3109 East Sunrise Blvd, Fort Lauderdale
|Open Faced Avocado Salad
|$10.50