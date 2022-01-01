Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Avocado salad in Fort Lauderdale

Go
Fort Lauderdale restaurants
Toast

Fort Lauderdale restaurants that serve avocado salad

Grand Cafe - Hollywood image

 

Grand Cafe - Hollywood

2905 Stirling Rd, Hollywood

No reviews yet
Takeout
Avocado Salad Sandwich$14.95
More about Grand Cafe - Hollywood
Landlubbers Raw Bar & Grill image

 

Landlubbers Raw Bar & Grill

1851 N Pine Island Road, Plantation

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Diced Chicken Avocado Salad$13.99
fresh greens, tomatoes, onions, candied pecans, sliced avocado. choice of dressing
Grilled Chicken & Avocado Salad$14.99
grilled chicken breast sliced + spring mix, fresh greens, diced tomatoes, mixed cheeses, seasoned croutons, diced onions. choice of dressing
Blackened Mahi-Mahi Filet Avocado Salad$16.99
fresh greens, tomatoes, onions, candied pecans, sliced avocado. choice of dressing
More about Landlubbers Raw Bar & Grill
Banner pic

 

Aroi Thai & Sushi - Oakland Park

5943 West Oakland Park Boulevard, Lauderhill

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Crab Avocado Salad$11.00
Imitation crab, avocado, masago, spicy mayo, spring mix, potato chips, and daikon serve with ginger dressing
More about Aroi Thai & Sushi - Oakland Park
Consumer pic

 

Newbury Salads

112 Davie Blvd Unit B, Fort Lauderdale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cowboy Avocado Salad$10.95
Romaine, chicken, avocado, red onion, cilantro & mint, black beans, feta, jalapeño lime cilantro dressing
More about Newbury Salads
LUCKY CAT STREET EATERY image

 

LUCKY CAT STREET EATERY

6322 Andrew Ave, Fort Lauderdale

No reviews yet
Takeout
Avocado Crab Salad$10.00
Avocado crab salad with ginger dressing, masago, spicy mayo
More about LUCKY CAT STREET EATERY
Cielito Lindo image

 

Cielito Lindo

91 NE 44th st, Oakland Park

No reviews yet
Takeout
Avocado Salad$7.00
Fresh avocado, lettuce, sliced onion, sliced tomato with choice of dressing
More about Cielito Lindo
Park and Ocean image

 

Park and Ocean

3109 East Sunrise Blvd, Fort Lauderdale

No reviews yet
Takeout
Open Faced Avocado Salad$10.50
More about Park and Ocean
Item pic

 

Ceviche Arigato

288 Indian Trace, Weston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Avocado Salad$9.00
Fresh avocado chunks with lettuce, tomato, and corn tossed with lite lime vinaigrette.
Avocado Salad$12.00
Fresh avocado chunks with lettuce, tomato, and corn tossed with lite lime vinaigrette.
More about Ceviche Arigato

Browse other tasty dishes in Fort Lauderdale

Tortellini

Singapore Noodles

Cheeseburgers

Garlic Parmesan

Pies

Spaghetti

Cookies

Grits

Map

More near Fort Lauderdale to explore

Boca Raton

Avg 4.4 (97 restaurants)

Pompano Beach

Avg 4.4 (94 restaurants)

Hollywood

Avg 4.3 (87 restaurants)

Delray Beach

Avg 4.3 (54 restaurants)

Hialeah

Avg 4.1 (42 restaurants)

Hallandale

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Deerfield Beach

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Opa Locka

Avg 4 (9 restaurants)

Dania

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Miami

Avg 4.3 (848 restaurants)

Clewiston

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Naples

Avg 4.4 (92 restaurants)

Cape Coral

Avg 4 (16 restaurants)

Sebring

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)

Punta Gorda

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (263 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (98 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (231 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (216 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston