Crab cakes in Fort Washington

Fort Washington restaurants
Fort Washington restaurants that serve crab cakes

Item pic

SEAFOOD

Magerk's Fort Washington

582 S. Bethlehem Pike, Fort Washington

Avg 3.8 (379 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
MaGerk's Crab Cake Entrée$27.00
Jumbo Lump, lemon butter sauce, fingerling potatoes, seasonal vegetable
More about Magerk's Fort Washington
Cantina Feliz image

SOUPS • TACOS • SALADS

Cantina Feliz - Fort Washington

424 S Bethlehem Pike Ft. Washington, PA 19034, Fort Washington

Avg 4.3 (1557 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Crab Cake Tacos$17.95
flour tortillas topped with crab cakes, sliced avocado, roasted corn slaw, chipotle remoulade
*gluten free*
*available on corn tortillas*
More about Cantina Feliz - Fort Washington

