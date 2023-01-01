Crab cakes in Fort Washington
Fort Washington restaurants that serve crab cakes
Magerk's Fort Washington
582 S. Bethlehem Pike, Fort Washington
|MaGerk's Crab Cake Entrée
|$27.00
Jumbo Lump, lemon butter sauce, fingerling potatoes, seasonal vegetable
Cantina Feliz - Fort Washington
424 S Bethlehem Pike Ft. Washington, PA 19034, Fort Washington
|Crab Cake Tacos
|$17.95
flour tortillas topped with crab cakes, sliced avocado, roasted corn slaw, chipotle remoulade
*gluten free*
*available on corn tortillas*