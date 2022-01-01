Quesadillas in Fort Washington

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

SEAFOOD

Magerks Pub & Grill Fort Washington

582 S. Bethlehem Pike, Fort Washington

Avg 3.8 (379 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Southwest Quesadilla$12.00
Black bean & corn salsa, Jack cheeses served with a side of sour cream, house guac & pico
More about Magerks Pub & Grill Fort Washington
Item pic

SOUPS • TACOS • SALADS

Cantina Feliz

424 S Bethlehem Pike Ft. Washington, PA 19034, Fort Washington

Avg 4.3 (1557 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
PBJ & Fluff Quesadilla$8.95
Chicken Tinga Quesadilla$12.95
Chicken tinga, poblano chilies & queso
mixto in a flour tortilla quesadilla. Served with a side of crema & guacamole
Chicken & Cheese Quesadilla$8.95
More about Cantina Feliz

