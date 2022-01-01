Fajitas in Fort Worth
Fort Worth restaurants that serve fajitas
Paco's Mexican Cuisine and Cantina
1508 W. Magnolia ave, Fort Worth
|Fajita Platter
|$0.00
Enchiladas Ole
2418 Forest Park Blvd, Fort Worth
|Fajitas For 2
|$35.00
|FAJITAS
|$20.00
|Fajita Enchilada Combo
|$20.00
High Tower Cafe - Cherry St
801 Cherry St, Fort Worth
|Chicken Fajita Wrap
|$9.29
Fajita Chicken, Rice, Black Bean Corn Relish, Grilled Onions Bell Pepper, Avocado, Lettuce, Cheddar, Sour Cream, Salsa
El Fenix- Ridglea
6931 Camp Bowie Blvd, Fort Worth
|Fajita Chicken Quesadilla
|$11.29
Served with a side of fresh made guacamole, pico de gallo & sour cream.
|Fajita Steak Fiesta Burrito
|$11.49
Fajita steak burrito stuffed with rice, charro beans & cheddar cheese. Served with rice & refried beans.
|Sizzling Steak Fajitas
|$15.49
With sautéed onions, bell peppers & tomatoes. Served with fresh made guacamole, sour cream, aged cheddar cheese, pico de gallo, rice, refried beans & your choice of flour or corn tortillas.