Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fajitas in Fort Worth

Go
Fort Worth restaurants
Toast

Fort Worth restaurants that serve fajitas

Pacos Mexican Cuisine image

 

Paco's Mexican Cuisine and Cantina

1508 W. Magnolia ave, Fort Worth

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fajita Platter$0.00
More about Paco's Mexican Cuisine and Cantina
Item pic

SALADS

Enchiladas Ole

2418 Forest Park Blvd, Fort Worth

Avg 4.6 (1053 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Fajitas For 2$35.00
FAJITAS$20.00
Fajita Enchilada Combo$20.00
More about Enchiladas Ole
Chicken Fajita Wrap image

SANDWICHES

High Tower Cafe - Cherry St

801 Cherry St, Fort Worth

Avg 4.9 (55 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Fajita Wrap$9.29
Fajita Chicken, Rice, Black Bean Corn Relish, Grilled Onions Bell Pepper, Avocado, Lettuce, Cheddar, Sour Cream, Salsa
More about High Tower Cafe - Cherry St
Item pic

 

El Fenix- Ridglea

6931 Camp Bowie Blvd, Fort Worth

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fajita Chicken Quesadilla$11.29
Served with a side of fresh made guacamole, pico de gallo & sour cream.
Fajita Steak Fiesta Burrito$11.49
Fajita steak burrito stuffed with rice, charro beans & cheddar cheese. Served with rice & refried beans.
Sizzling Steak Fajitas$15.49
With sautéed onions, bell peppers & tomatoes. Served with fresh made guacamole, sour cream, aged cheddar cheese, pico de gallo, rice, refried beans & your choice of flour or corn tortillas.
More about El Fenix- Ridglea
Restaurant banner

 

Pacos Mexican Cuisine - Downtown Fort Worth - 156 w 4th Street

156 w 4th Street, Fort Worth

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fajita Platter$0.00
More about Pacos Mexican Cuisine - Downtown Fort Worth - 156 w 4th Street

Browse other tasty dishes in Fort Worth

Chicken Sandwiches

Kale Salad

Cake

Pretzels

Nachos

Salmon

Pies

Chai Lattes

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Fort Worth to explore

Arlington Heights

Avg 4 (18 restaurants)

Southside

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Far North

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

TCU/West Cliff

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Wedgwood

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Northeast

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near Fort Worth to explore

Arlington

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

Southlake

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Hurst

Avg 4 (14 restaurants)

Burleson

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Keller

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Colleyville

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

North Richland Hills

No reviews yet

Bedford

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Aledo

Avg 4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (569 restaurants)

Sherman

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Waco

Avg 4.4 (62 restaurants)

Durant

Avg 4.6 (2 restaurants)

Wichita Falls

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Killeen

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (392 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (278 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (71 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (183 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (351 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (273 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston