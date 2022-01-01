Taco salad in Frederick
Cacique Restaurant
26 N. Market st, FREDERICK
|Taco Salad
|$12.99
Tender strips of chicken, or beef, served on a bed of crispy lettuce with pico de gallo, sour cream, and guacamole, in a crispy
Mexicali Cantina
467 W Patrick St Unit #1, Frederick
|Taco Salad
|$12.99
A crispy tortilla bowl filled with mixed greens, tomatoes, Monterey Jack cheese and your choice of grilled chicken or grilled steak. Garnished with a delightful scoop of guacamole and sour cream, served with our homemade honey mustard dressing.