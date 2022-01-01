Tacos in Georgetown

Georgetown restaurants
Georgetown restaurants that serve tacos

Mikey V's Tacos On The Square image

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Mikey V's Tacos On The Square

112 W 8th St, Georgetown

Avg 4.7 (14 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Beef Fajita Taco$4.25
Grilled steak served on homemade flour tortilla with a sauteed bell pepper and onion mixture
Bean and Cheese taco$2.75
Scratch made refried beans, shredded cheese
Pops' crispy beef taco$3.50
Seasoned ground beef , fried corn tortilla, lettuce, tomatoes, onion, cilantro
More about Mikey V's Tacos On The Square
Breakfast Taco image

SANDWICHES • PASTRY • WAFFLES

Just Love Coffee

1013 W University Ave, Georgetown

Avg 4.6 (2029 reviews)
Takeout
Breakfast Taco$2.99
Texas classic with your choice of flour or corn tortilla and two items: eggs, beans, potatoes, cheese, bacon, sausage, avocado, jalapeno
More about Just Love Coffee
The Monument Cafe image

 

The Monument Cafe

500 S Austin Ave, Georgetown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Taco$5.00
Flour or Corn Tortilla filled with choice of four ingredients. Extra ingredients are available. Eggs are considered an ingredient and are not default.
More about The Monument Cafe
MasFajitas image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

MasFajitas

3010 Williams Dr, GEORGETOWN

Avg 4.5 (2136 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Taco$2.99
Taco Dinner$9.99
Soft or crispy shell with lettuce, tomato, and cheese and your choice or ground beef or shredded chicken. *Substitute Corn Tortillas to Make Gluten Free*
More about MasFajitas

