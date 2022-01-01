Tacos in Georgetown
Georgetown restaurants that serve tacos
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Mikey V's Tacos On The Square
112 W 8th St, Georgetown
|Beef Fajita Taco
|$4.25
Grilled steak served on homemade flour tortilla with a sauteed bell pepper and onion mixture
|Bean and Cheese taco
|$2.75
Scratch made refried beans, shredded cheese
|Pops' crispy beef taco
|$3.50
Seasoned ground beef , fried corn tortilla, lettuce, tomatoes, onion, cilantro
SANDWICHES • PASTRY • WAFFLES
Just Love Coffee
1013 W University Ave, Georgetown
|Breakfast Taco
|$2.99
Texas classic with your choice of flour or corn tortilla and two items: eggs, beans, potatoes, cheese, bacon, sausage, avocado, jalapeno
The Monument Cafe
500 S Austin Ave, Georgetown
|Taco
|$5.00
Flour or Corn Tortilla filled with choice of four ingredients. Extra ingredients are available. Eggs are considered an ingredient and are not default.