Pretzels in Glastonbury

Glastonbury restaurants that serve pretzels
Plan B
120 Hebron Avenue, Glastonbury
No reviews yet
Pretzel
$14.99
Spicy mustard, lettuce, pickles & cheddar cheese on a pretzel bun
More about Plan B
TAPAS
Rooftop 120
120 Hebron Ave, Glastonbury
Avg 3.8
(1134 reviews)
Giant Pretzel
$11.00
served with spicy brown mustard
More about Rooftop 120
