Pretzels in Glastonbury

Glastonbury restaurants that serve pretzels

Plan B image

 

Plan B

120 Hebron Avenue, Glastonbury

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pretzel$14.99
Spicy mustard, lettuce, pickles & cheddar cheese on a pretzel bun
More about Plan B
Item pic

TAPAS

Rooftop 120

120 Hebron Ave, Glastonbury

Avg 3.8 (1134 reviews)
Takeout
Giant Pretzel$11.00
served with spicy brown mustard
More about Rooftop 120

