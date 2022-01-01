Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quesadillas in Glastonbury

Glastonbury restaurants
Glastonbury restaurants that serve quesadillas

The Tenth Hole Tavern

16 Fairway Crossing, Glastonbury

No reviews yet
Takeout
Quesadilla$8.00
More about The Tenth Hole Tavern
Item pic

TACOS • SALADS • TAPAS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

El Pollo Guapo

347 New London Turnpike, Glastonbury

Avg 4.8 (442 reviews)
Takeout
Veg Head Quesadilla$9.00
Brussels, Pico, Cheddar Cheese, served with Sour Cream
*Contains Gluten*
Chicken Quesadilla$10.00
Chicken, Cheddar Cheese, Caramelized Onions, served with Sour Cream
*Contains Gluten*
Kids Cheese Quesadilla$8.00
Served with Rice or Fries& side of sour cream
Choice of Fountain Soda,Bottled Water or juice box
*contains gluten*
More about El Pollo Guapo

