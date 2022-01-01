Clams in Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids restaurants that serve clams
Atlantic Fish Market
900 28th St SE, Grand Rapids
|Clam Strips
|$2.00
Beacon - Grand Rapids
38 Fulton St W, Grand Rapids
|Stuffed Clams
|$8.00
Clam shells filled with a savory clam stuffing.
|New England Clam Chowder
|$9.00
Littleneck clams, walleye, tomato, potato, onion, garlic, and thyme.
|Cup Of Clam Chowder
|$5.00
Get a cup of our house-made chowder!
Matchbox Diner & Drinks
1345 Lake Dr. SE, Grand Rapids
|New England Clam Chowder