Clams in Grand Rapids

Grand Rapids restaurants
Grand Rapids restaurants that serve clams

Atlantic Fish Market image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Atlantic Fish Market

900 28th St SE, Grand Rapids

Avg 4.1 (523 reviews)
Takeout
Clam Strips$2.00
More about Atlantic Fish Market
Banner pic

 

Beacon - Grand Rapids

38 Fulton St W, Grand Rapids

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Stuffed Clams$8.00
Clam shells filled with a savory clam stuffing.
New England Clam Chowder$9.00
Littleneck clams, walleye, tomato, potato, onion, garlic, and thyme.
Cup Of Clam Chowder$5.00
Get a cup of our house-made chowder!
More about Beacon - Grand Rapids
Matchbox Diner & Drinks image

 

Matchbox Diner & Drinks

1345 Lake Dr. SE, Grand Rapids

No reviews yet
Takeout
New England Clam Chowder
More about Matchbox Diner & Drinks
Carolina Lowcountry Kitchen image

SEAFOOD • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Carolina Lowcountry Kitchen

2213 Wealthy St SE Ste 120, East Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (415 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Clam Strips$8.00
Creole Clam Strip Basket served with cocktail sauce and a lemon wedge.
More about Carolina Lowcountry Kitchen

