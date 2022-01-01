Tamales in Hartford

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

 

Coyote Flaco - Hartford - Hartford

635 New Britain Avenue, Hartford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Tamal$7.00
A cornmeal husk filled with chicken, peppers and onions topped with tomatillo sauce, enchilada sauce and cheese served with jalapeños and pico de gallo
Tamal$7.00
A cornmeal husk filled with chicken, peppers and onions topped with tomatillo sauce, enchilada sauce and cheese served with jalapeños and bean salad
More about Coyote Flaco - Hartford - Hartford
Item pic

 

Orale Guey Mexican Kitchen - 704 Park Street

704 Park Street, Hartford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Tamales$3.00
More about Orale Guey Mexican Kitchen - 704 Park Street
Item pic

 

The Corner Cafe MX

262 Franklin Avenue, Hartford

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Tamales$2.50
More about The Corner Cafe MX

