Tamales in Hartford
Hartford restaurants that serve tamales
More about Coyote Flaco - Hartford - Hartford
Coyote Flaco - Hartford - Hartford
635 New Britain Avenue, Hartford
|Tamal
|$7.00
A cornmeal husk filled with chicken, peppers and onions topped with tomatillo sauce, enchilada sauce and cheese served with jalapeños and pico de gallo
|Tamal
|$7.00
A cornmeal husk filled with chicken, peppers and onions topped with tomatillo sauce, enchilada sauce and cheese served with jalapeños and bean salad
More about Orale Guey Mexican Kitchen - 704 Park Street
Orale Guey Mexican Kitchen - 704 Park Street
704 Park Street, Hartford
|Tamales
|$3.00