Quesadillas in Hartford
Hartford restaurants that serve quesadillas
More about El Pollo Guapo- Hartford
El Pollo Guapo- Hartford
26 Front Street, Hartford
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$10.00
Chicken, Queso, Caramelized Onions, served with Sour Cream (Flour Tortilla)
More about HartFood Online Delivering Food Hall
HartFood Online Delivering Food Hall
533 Farmington Ave, Hartford
|Birria Quesadillas
|$17.95
Three per order | 4" corn tortillas | stuffed with chopped Birria | melted mozzarella | grated cheese | onion | cilantro | consomé
More about Pietro's Pizza
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN
Pietro's Pizza
942 Main St, Hartford
|Buffalo Chicken Ranch Quesadilla
|$13.00
Served with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Jalapeno, Red Onion, and Sour Cream
|Chicken and Cheese Quesadilla
|$13.00
Served with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Jalapeno, Red Onion, and Sour Cream
More about Thomas Hooker at Colt
Thomas Hooker at Colt
140 Huyshope Avenue, Hartford
|Quesadilla
|$11.00
Pulled chicken or pork, cheddar-jack cheese, sour cream and housemade salsa on the side
More about Coyote Flaco - Hartford
Coyote Flaco - Hartford
635 New Britain Avenue, Hartford
|Quesadilla Linda
|$10.00
A flour tortilla filled with cheese served with guacamole,sour cream and a salad
More about Epicurean Feast
Epicurean Feast
Epicurean Feast unit 8830, Hartford
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$6.00
Choice of marinated or crispy chicken, fresh tomatoes, onions, bell peppers, cheddar cheese, choice of tortilla
|Grilled Veggie Quesadilla
|$6.00
Fresh tomatoes, onions, bell peppers, cheddar cheese, and choice of tortilla
More about The Corner Cafe MX
The Corner Cafe MX
262 Franklin Avenue, Hartford
|Shredded Beef Quesadilla
|$10.00
Seasonned and slow cooked beef, onions and tomato with lettuce, Pico de Gallo, sour cream, Guac