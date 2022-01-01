Quesadillas in Hartford

Hartford restaurants that serve quesadillas

El Pollo Guapo- Hartford image

 

El Pollo Guapo- Hartford

26 Front Street, Hartford

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Quesadilla$10.00
Chicken, Queso, Caramelized Onions, served with Sour Cream (Flour Tortilla)
More about El Pollo Guapo- Hartford
HartFood Online Delivering Food Hall image

 

HartFood Online Delivering Food Hall

533 Farmington Ave, Hartford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Birria Quesadillas$17.95
Three per order | 4" corn tortillas | stuffed with chopped Birria | melted mozzarella | grated cheese | onion | cilantro | consomé
More about HartFood Online Delivering Food Hall
Pietro's Pizza image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

Pietro's Pizza

942 Main St, Hartford

Avg 4.2 (815 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Ranch Quesadilla$13.00
Served with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Jalapeno, Red Onion, and Sour Cream
Chicken and Cheese Quesadilla$13.00
Served with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Jalapeno, Red Onion, and Sour Cream
More about Pietro's Pizza
Item pic

 

Thomas Hooker at Colt

140 Huyshope Avenue, Hartford

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Quesadilla$11.00
Pulled chicken or pork, cheddar-jack cheese, sour cream and housemade salsa on the side
More about Thomas Hooker at Colt
Item pic

 

Coyote Flaco - Hartford

635 New Britain Avenue, Hartford

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Quesadilla Linda$10.00
A flour tortilla filled with cheese served with guacamole,sour cream and a salad
More about Coyote Flaco - Hartford
Chicken Quesadilla image

 

Epicurean Feast

Epicurean Feast unit 8830, Hartford

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Quesadilla$6.00
Choice of marinated or crispy chicken, fresh tomatoes, onions, bell peppers, cheddar cheese, choice of tortilla
Grilled Veggie Quesadilla$6.00
Fresh tomatoes, onions, bell peppers, cheddar cheese, and choice of tortilla
More about Epicurean Feast
Banner pic

 

The Corner Cafe MX

262 Franklin Avenue, Hartford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Shredded Beef Quesadilla$10.00
Seasonned and slow cooked beef, onions and tomato with lettuce, Pico de Gallo, sour cream, Guac
More about The Corner Cafe MX

