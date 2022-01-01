Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pastries in Honolulu

Honolulu restaurants
Toast

Honolulu restaurants that serve pastries

Item pic

 

Honolulu Coffee

1800 Kalakaua Avenue, HONOLULU

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
MANGO PEACH PASTRY$5.00
Flaky HCC pastry filled with mango and peach pie filling and sprinkled with snow sugar
More about Honolulu Coffee
MW/Artizen image

 

Artizen by MW

888 Kapiolani Boulevard, Honolulu

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Easter Mini Pastry Box$25.00
Carrot Cake, Chocolate Haupia Bunny Tart, Hot Cross Bun Bread Pudding, Lemon Macarons.
Available 4/16 & 4/17 ONLY
More about Artizen by MW
Item pic

 

Honolulu Coffee

100 Holomoana St, HONOLULU

Avg 4 (26 reviews)
Takeout
MANGO PEACH PASTRY$5.00
Flaky HCC pastry filled with mango and peach pie filling and sprinkled with snow sugar
More about Honolulu Coffee
Item pic

 

Honolulu Coffee

2365 Kalakaua Ave., HONOLULU

No reviews yet
Takeout
MANGO PEACH PASTRY$5.00
Flaky HCC pastry filled with mango and peach pie filling and sprinkled with snow sugar
More about Honolulu Coffee
Item pic

 

Honolulu Coffee

1001 BISHOP ST, HONOLULU

No reviews yet
Takeout
MANGO PEACH PASTRY$5.00
Flaky HCC pastry filled with mango and peach pie filling and sprinkled with snow sugar
More about Honolulu Coffee

