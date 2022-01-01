Pastries in Honolulu
Honolulu restaurants that serve pastries
More about Honolulu Coffee
Honolulu Coffee
1800 Kalakaua Avenue, HONOLULU
|MANGO PEACH PASTRY
|$5.00
Flaky HCC pastry filled with mango and peach pie filling and sprinkled with snow sugar
More about Artizen by MW
Artizen by MW
888 Kapiolani Boulevard, Honolulu
|Easter Mini Pastry Box
|$25.00
Carrot Cake, Chocolate Haupia Bunny Tart, Hot Cross Bun Bread Pudding, Lemon Macarons.
Available 4/16 & 4/17 ONLY
More about Honolulu Coffee
Honolulu Coffee
100 Holomoana St, HONOLULU
|MANGO PEACH PASTRY
|$5.00
Flaky HCC pastry filled with mango and peach pie filling and sprinkled with snow sugar
More about Honolulu Coffee
Honolulu Coffee
2365 Kalakaua Ave., HONOLULU
|MANGO PEACH PASTRY
|$5.00
Flaky HCC pastry filled with mango and peach pie filling and sprinkled with snow sugar