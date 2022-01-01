Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sliders in Honolulu

Go
Honolulu restaurants
Toast

Honolulu restaurants that serve sliders

Moani Waikiki image

 

Moani Waikiki

2330 Kalakaua Ave, Honolulu

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Seffers Sliders$16.00
Smoked Tomato Chutney, Truffle Cheese Fries
More about Moani Waikiki
Fire Wings & Delilah's by Make Fish image

SUSHI • POKE • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Fire Wings & Delilah's by Make Fish

1229 Howe Ave, Sacramento

Avg 4.5 (8152 reviews)
Takeout
#1 - SLIDER, FRIES, DIP, AND DRINK$6.49
More about Fire Wings & Delilah's by Make Fish
Hula Grill Waikiki image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Hula Grill Waikiki

2335 Kalakaua Avenue, Honolulu

Avg 4.6 (5335 reviews)
Takeout
Pork Bao Bun Sliders$19.00
Crispy pork belly, hoisin sauce, pickled root vegetables, cilantro, with taro chips
More about Hula Grill Waikiki
Lobster Sliders image

 

Hook'd Pan Roast

1035 kapiolani blvd, honolulu

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Lobster Sliders$25.00
Two lobster sliders on taro buns with coleslaw, pickled daikon, pickled carrots. Served with chips
More about Hook'd Pan Roast
Item pic

 

Hana Koa Brewing

962 Kawaiahao St, Honolulu

Avg 4.7 (869 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Pork Sliders$15.00
three Chinese-style roasted pork belly sliders with Hoisin sauce, slivered scallions and Serrano peppers on brioche slider buns
More about Hana Koa Brewing

Browse other tasty dishes in Honolulu

Macarons

Cheese Fries

Pesto Paninis

Acai Smoothies

French Onion Soup

Garlic Chicken

Chicken Sandwiches

Pies

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Honolulu to explore

Waikiki

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Ala Moana

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Kaka'ako

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Kaimuki

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Hawaii Kai

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near Honolulu to explore

Lahaina

Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)

Kailua

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Kapolei

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Kihei

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Haleiwa

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Lihue

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Kahului

No reviews yet

Pearl City

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Mililani

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Kahului

No reviews yet

Kapaa

No reviews yet

Hilo

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Ukiah

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (493 restaurants)

Santa Rosa

Avg 4.2 (39 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (263 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (334 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (327 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (329 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (261 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston