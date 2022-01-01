Sliders in Honolulu
Honolulu restaurants that serve sliders
Moani Waikiki
2330 Kalakaua Ave, Honolulu
|Seffers Sliders
|$16.00
Smoked Tomato Chutney, Truffle Cheese Fries
SUSHI • POKE • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Fire Wings & Delilah's by Make Fish
1229 Howe Ave, Sacramento
|#1 - SLIDER, FRIES, DIP, AND DRINK
|$6.49
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Hula Grill Waikiki
2335 Kalakaua Avenue, Honolulu
|Pork Bao Bun Sliders
|$19.00
Crispy pork belly, hoisin sauce, pickled root vegetables, cilantro, with taro chips
Hook'd Pan Roast
1035 kapiolani blvd, honolulu
|Lobster Sliders
|$25.00
Two lobster sliders on taro buns with coleslaw, pickled daikon, pickled carrots. Served with chips