Fried chicken sandwiches in Honolulu

Honolulu restaurants
Honolulu restaurants that serve fried chicken sandwiches

ICE CREAM • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Chubbies Burgers - Kaimuki

1145c 12th Avenue, Honolulu

Avg 4.5 (1162 reviews)
Takeout
Special - Fried Chicken & Mozz Sandwich$14.00
buttermilk fried chicken, tomato sauce,
melted local mozzarella, basil mayo, arugula
Plain Fried Chicken Sandwich$8.50
our buttermilk fried chicken on housemade potato bun
More about Chubbies Burgers - Kaimuki
SUSHI • POKE • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Fire Wings & Delilah's by Make Fish - Howe Ave

1229 Howe Ave, Sacramento

Avg 4.5 (8152 reviews)
Takeout
BEYOND CHICKEN SANDWICH, FRIES, 2 DIPS$6.49
More about Fire Wings & Delilah's by Make Fish - Howe Ave
Hula Grill Waikiki image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Hula Grill Waikiki

2335 Kalakaua Avenue, Honolulu

Avg 4.6 (5335 reviews)
Takeout
Korean Fried Chicken Sandwich$19.50
Panko breaded chicken breast, gochujang sauce, kimchee slaw, taro bun, sweet potato & taro chips
More about Hula Grill Waikiki
Hana Koa Brewing

962 Kawaiahao St, Honolulu

Avg 4.7 (869 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Fried Chicken Sandwich$15.00
buttermilk fried chicken, sweet & spicy slaw, house spiced pickles, mayo, on a toasted brioche bun
More about Hana Koa Brewing
Lemon Supply -

1170 Auahi Street, Honolulu

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fried Chicken Sandwich w/Lemonade$14.95
More about Lemon Supply -

