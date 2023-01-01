Fried chicken sandwiches in Honolulu
Honolulu restaurants that serve fried chicken sandwiches
More about Chubbies Burgers - Kaimuki
ICE CREAM • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Chubbies Burgers - Kaimuki
1145c 12th Avenue, Honolulu
|Special - Fried Chicken & Mozz Sandwich
|$14.00
buttermilk fried chicken, tomato sauce,
melted local mozzarella, basil mayo, arugula
|Plain Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$8.50
our buttermilk fried chicken on housemade potato bun
More about Fire Wings & Delilah's by Make Fish - Howe Ave
SUSHI • POKE • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Fire Wings & Delilah's by Make Fish - Howe Ave
1229 Howe Ave, Sacramento
|BEYOND CHICKEN SANDWICH, FRIES, 2 DIPS
|$6.49
More about Hula Grill Waikiki
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Hula Grill Waikiki
2335 Kalakaua Avenue, Honolulu
|Korean Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$19.50
Panko breaded chicken breast, gochujang sauce, kimchee slaw, taro bun, sweet potato & taro chips
More about Hana Koa Brewing
Hana Koa Brewing
962 Kawaiahao St, Honolulu
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
buttermilk fried chicken, sweet & spicy slaw, house spiced pickles, mayo, on a toasted brioche bun