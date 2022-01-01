Chicken katsu in Honolulu
Side Street Inn Hopaka
1225 Hopaka Street, Honolulu
|CHICKEN KATSU (3 - 4 GUESTS)
|$22.00
Deep Fried boneless season chicken rolled in panko. Served with House Katsu dipping sauce.
|CHICKEN KATSU PLATE
|$16.00
Served with 2 scoops of our Signature Fried Rice and choice of potato macaroni salad OR fresh greens.
Onoya Ramen
611 Kapahulu Ave Ste 2, Honolulu
|Chicken Katsu
|$8.00
Japanese style crispy chicken cutlet, served with side of fresh salad and tonkatsu sauce
|Chicken Katsu Curry Rice
|$13.50
Crispy fried chicken cutlet on steamed white rice topped with our house-made Japanese curry.
|Chicken Katsu & Rice Combo
|$18.50
Sushi King Kaka'ako.
651 Ilalo Street, Urban Honolulu
|CHICKEN KATSU
|$9.00
3pc chicken katsu
|Chicken Katsu Bento
|$11.00
Crispy chicken katsu over rice with katsu sauce. Includes two appetizers (changes daily). Choice of brown or white rice.
Jumbo size option: Includes tonjiru miso soup and choose ONE: California Roll, Spicy Tuna, OR Inari Cone Sushi +$5 EACH
|Chicken Katsu Bowl
|$8.00
Chicken Katsu over rice.