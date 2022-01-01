Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken katsu in Honolulu

Go
Honolulu restaurants
Toast

Honolulu restaurants that serve chicken katsu

Item pic

 

Side Street Inn Hopaka

1225 Hopaka Street, Honolulu

No reviews yet
Takeout
CHICKEN KATSU (3 - 4 GUESTS)$22.00
Deep Fried boneless season chicken rolled in panko. Served with House Katsu dipping sauce.
CHICKEN KATSU PLATE$16.00
Served with 2 scoops of our Signature Fried Rice and choice of potato macaroni salad OR fresh greens.
More about Side Street Inn Hopaka
Item pic

 

Onoya Ramen

611 Kapahulu Ave Ste 2, Honolulu

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Katsu$8.00
Japanese style crispy chicken cutlet, served with side of fresh salad and tonkatsu sauce
Chicken Katsu Curry Rice$13.50
Crispy fried chicken cutlet on steamed white rice topped with our house-made Japanese curry.
Chicken Katsu & Rice Combo$18.50
More about Onoya Ramen
Chicken Katsu Bento image

 

Sushi King Kaka'ako.

651 Ilalo Street, Urban Honolulu

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
CHICKEN KATSU$9.00
3pc chicken katsu
Chicken Katsu Bento$11.00
Crispy chicken katsu over rice with katsu sauce. Includes two appetizers (changes daily). Choice of brown or white rice.
Jumbo size option: Includes tonjiru miso soup and choose ONE: California Roll, Spicy Tuna, OR Inari Cone Sushi +$5 EACH
Chicken Katsu Bowl$8.00
Chicken Katsu over rice.
More about Sushi King Kaka'ako.

Browse other tasty dishes in Honolulu

Cinnamon Rolls

Salmon

French Fries

Spaghetti

Teriyaki Chicken

Chocolate Cream Pies

Tofu Salad

Paninis

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Honolulu to explore

Waikiki

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Ala Moana

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Kaka'ako

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Kaimuki

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Hawaii Kai

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near Honolulu to explore

Lahaina

Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)

Kailua

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Kapolei

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Kihei

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Haleiwa

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Lihue

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Kahului

No reviews yet

Pearl City

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Mililani

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Kahului

No reviews yet

Kapaa

No reviews yet

Hilo

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Ukiah

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (493 restaurants)

Santa Rosa

Avg 4.2 (39 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (263 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (334 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (327 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (329 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (261 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston