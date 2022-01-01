Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quesadillas in Honolulu

Go
Honolulu restaurants
Toast

Honolulu restaurants that serve quesadillas

Shorefyre - Koa Ave image

 

Shorefyre - Koa Ave

2446 Koa Ave, Honolulu

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Quesadilla$14.50
More about Shorefyre - Koa Ave
Shorefyre - International Marketplace image

 

Shorefyre - International Marketplace

2330 Kalakaua Ave #396, Honolulu

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Kid's Chicken Quesadilla$7.25
Quesadilla$14.50
Kid's Cheese Quesadilla$5.25
More about Shorefyre - International Marketplace
Item pic

SANDWICHES • PANCAKES

Egghead Cafe

1210 Dillingham Blvd. Suite 10, Honolulu

Avg 4.6 (978 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Pork Belly Quesadilla$9.80
House-braised Pork Belly, cheddar, caramelized onion, Umami sauce & pickled veggies.
Kids love them, too.
More about Egghead Cafe
Encore Saloon image

PIZZA • TACOS

Encore Saloon

10 North Hotel St, Honolulu

Avg 4.3 (627 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
CARNE ASADA QUESADILLA$11.00
Quesillo (white cheese) melted in a flour tortilla with carne asada. Includes a side of crema and pico de gallo.
CHICKEN QUESADILLA$9.00
Quesillo (white cheese) melted in a flour tortilla with braised chicken. Includes a side of crema and pico de gallo.
CHEESE QUESADILLA$7.00
Quesillo (white cheese) melted in a flour tortilla. Includes a side of crema and pico de gallo.
More about Encore Saloon
Banner pic

 

MW Restaurant

888 Kapiolani Blvd, Commercial Unit, Suite 201, Honolulu

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chinese Roast Duck & Pork Hash Quesadilla$14.00
Hoisin Sriracha
More about MW Restaurant
Off the Wall image

 

Off the Wall

1170 Auahi St, Honolulu

Avg 4.5 (530 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Cheese Quesadilla$6.00
More about Off the Wall
Quesadilla image

 

Workplay

814 Ilaniwai Street, Honolulu

No reviews yet
Takeout
Quesadilla$13.00
Flour tortilla served with cheese and your choice of Chicken, Pork, Shrimp or Mushroom. Topped with crema & cilantro, served with side of salsa roja.
More about Workplay

Browse other tasty dishes in Honolulu

Acai Smoothies

Muffins

French Onion Soup

Teriyaki Chicken

Chicken Tenders

Tarts

Margherita Pizza

Macarons

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Honolulu to explore

Waikiki

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Ala Moana

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Kaka'ako

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Kaimuki

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Hawaii Kai

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near Honolulu to explore

Lahaina

Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)

Kailua

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Kapolei

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Kihei

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Haleiwa

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Lihue

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Kahului

No reviews yet

Pearl City

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Mililani

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Kahului

No reviews yet

Kapaa

No reviews yet

Hilo

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Ukiah

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (493 restaurants)

Santa Rosa

Avg 4.2 (39 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (263 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (334 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (327 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (329 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (261 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston