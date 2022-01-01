Quesadillas in Honolulu
Honolulu restaurants that serve quesadillas
Shorefyre - International Marketplace
2330 Kalakaua Ave #396, Honolulu
|Kid's Chicken Quesadilla
|$7.25
|Quesadilla
|$14.50
|Kid's Cheese Quesadilla
|$5.25
SANDWICHES • PANCAKES
Egghead Cafe
1210 Dillingham Blvd. Suite 10, Honolulu
|Pork Belly Quesadilla
|$9.80
House-braised Pork Belly, cheddar, caramelized onion, Umami sauce & pickled veggies.
Kids love them, too.
PIZZA • TACOS
Encore Saloon
10 North Hotel St, Honolulu
|CARNE ASADA QUESADILLA
|$11.00
Quesillo (white cheese) melted in a flour tortilla with carne asada. Includes a side of crema and pico de gallo.
|CHICKEN QUESADILLA
|$9.00
Quesillo (white cheese) melted in a flour tortilla with braised chicken. Includes a side of crema and pico de gallo.
|CHEESE QUESADILLA
|$7.00
Quesillo (white cheese) melted in a flour tortilla. Includes a side of crema and pico de gallo.
MW Restaurant
888 Kapiolani Blvd, Commercial Unit, Suite 201, Honolulu
|Chinese Roast Duck & Pork Hash Quesadilla
|$14.00
Hoisin Sriracha