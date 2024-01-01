Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cannolis in Honolulu

Go
Honolulu restaurants
Toast

Honolulu restaurants that serve cannolis

Brick Fire Tavern image

PIZZA

Brick Fire Tavern

3447 Waialae AVE, Honolulu

Avg 4.6 (1365 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Cannoli$12.00
More about Brick Fire Tavern
Item pic

 

Bocconcino Hawaii in Kaka'ako

978 Kawaiahao Street, Honolulu

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cannoli Cake$6.95
A cookie crumb base topped with creamy ricotta scattered with chocolate chips and candied orange peel, finish with short pastry crumbles and powdered sugar.
More about Bocconcino Hawaii in Kaka'ako

Browse other tasty dishes in Honolulu

Pork Belly

Spaghetti

Thai Coffee

Pad Thai

Grilled Chicken Sandwiches

Chicken Salad

Clams

Shrimp Tempura

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Honolulu to explore

Waikiki

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Ala Moana

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Kaimuki

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Kaka'ako

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near Honolulu to explore

Lahaina

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Kihei

Avg 4.6 (25 restaurants)

Kailua

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Kapolei

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Haleiwa

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Lihue

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Kahului

No reviews yet

Mililani

No reviews yet

Pearl City

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Kahului

No reviews yet

Kapaa

No reviews yet

Hilo

Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)

Ukiah

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (771 restaurants)

Santa Rosa

Avg 4.2 (68 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (397 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.3 (62 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (569 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (520 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.5 (552 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (421 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston