Cannolis in
Honolulu
/
Honolulu
/
Cannolis
Honolulu restaurants that serve cannolis
PIZZA
Brick Fire Tavern
3447 Waialae AVE, Honolulu
Avg 4.6
(1365 reviews)
Cannoli
$12.00
More about Brick Fire Tavern
Bocconcino Hawaii in Kaka'ako
978 Kawaiahao Street, Honolulu
No reviews yet
Cannoli Cake
$6.95
A cookie crumb base topped with creamy ricotta scattered with chocolate chips and candied orange peel, finish with short pastry crumbles and powdered sugar.
More about Bocconcino Hawaii in Kaka'ako
